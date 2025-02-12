George Strait and Chris Stapleton Extend Run of Stadium Shows

(EBM) George Strait continues to prove why he's been dubbed the King of Country, setting a record for the largest single ticketed concert in U.S. History and a new record for Texas A&M Kyle Field for a single event with 110,905 fans in attendance for George Strait: The King at Kyle Field. The record-breaking performance was one of only 10 live shows from Strait last year including a supersized stop at Allegiant Stadium for his 37th Strait to Vegas show.

The country music icon along with eleven-time GRAMMY winner Chris Stapleton will continue the excitement with five shows in 2025. Joining Strait and Stapleton for this run of one-off stadium dates will be special guest Parker McCollum for the Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, Buffalo and Foxborough dates with Little Big Town joining for the only west coast show at Inglewood's SoFi Stadium.

"I keep trying to slow down a bit but you keep calling me back. Please don't ever stop. I still love it just as much as I always have," shares Strait. "Thank you for an amazing year last year and I can't wait to see you for a few more again this year. Chris will be back and glad to have Little Big Town with us in LA. For the other cities, we've added Parker M. to the show which will be outstanding. Can't wait to see you!!"

Of his stop at New Jersey's Metlife Stadium last year The Associated Press opined, "Strait turned a space of tens of thousands across many demographics into something resembling the intimacy of those honky tonks he's always singing about." Bringing "a big band and a lot of heart" for what AP describes as the "closest a person can get to levitation...singing along to 'Amarillo by Morning' in a stadium of tens of thousands."

While Pollstar opines, "Strait remains the most worthy inheritor of Merle Haggard or Willie Nelson's mantle of country icon through the meaningful fluidity with which he moves through country's various sub-strains with the same ease and enjoyment that marked both men's Country Music Hall of Fame careers."

Tickets go on sale Friday, Feb. 21 at 10 a.m. local time via GeorgeStrait.com. American Express is providing Card Members access to Amex Presale Tickets™, available for purchase starting Thursday, February 20, before the general public on-sale, while supplies last. Terms apply.

George Strait w/ Chris Stapleton & special guest Parker McCollum:

May 10, 2025 Philadelphia, PA Lincoln Financial Field

May 31, 2025 Pittsburgh, PA Acrisure Stadium

June 14, 2025 Buffalo, NY Highmark Stadium

June 21, 2025 Foxborough, MA Gillette Stadium

George Strait w/ Chris Stapleton & special guest Little Big Town:

July 19, 2025 Inglewood, CA SoFi Stadium

