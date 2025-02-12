Green Day, Noah Kahan, and Fall Out Boy Lead Oceans Calling Festival Lineup

(GN) The highly-anticipated lineup has been announced for the 2025 edition of Oceans Calling Festival with Green Day, Noah Kahan, and Fall Out Boy set to headline September 26-28 at the Ocean City, Maryland Boardwalk.

The festival returns to Ocean City Inlet Beach with more than 40 artists performing across 3 stages including Weezer, Lenny Kravitz, Vampire Weekend, Good Charlotte, Train, The Black Crowes, Nelly, Devo, Modest Mouse, O.A.R., Vance Joy, CAKE, Ziggy Marley, Jack's Mannequin, and many more.

Tickets will be available this Friday, February 14 beginning with the Presale at 10AM ET, followed by the public on-sale at 11 AM ET with any remaining tickets.

In addition to the music, Oceans Calling celebrates the return of renowned Chef Robert Irvine alongside culinary stars new to the Oceans Calling stage: Michael Voltaggio, Brian Voltaggio, and Anne Burrell, who will all be presenting lively cooking demos hosted by Jason Biggs for a delicious weekend to remember. Festival goers will once again have access to the Ocean City Boardwalk and its businesses in residence as well as the iconic Jolly Roger at the Pier amusement park, both located inside the festival grounds, as admission will be included with the purchase of an Oceans Calling Festival ticket.

