.

Green Day, Noah Kahan, and Fall Out Boy Lead Oceans Calling Festival Lineup

02-12-2025
Green Day, Noah Kahan, and Fall Out Boy Lead Oceans Calling Festival Lineup

(GN) The highly-anticipated lineup has been announced for the 2025 edition of Oceans Calling Festival with Green Day, Noah Kahan, and Fall Out Boy set to headline September 26-28 at the Ocean City, Maryland Boardwalk.

The festival returns to Ocean City Inlet Beach with more than 40 artists performing across 3 stages including Weezer, Lenny Kravitz, Vampire Weekend, Good Charlotte, Train, The Black Crowes, Nelly, Devo, Modest Mouse, O.A.R., Vance Joy, CAKE, Ziggy Marley, Jack's Mannequin, and many more.

Tickets will be available this Friday, February 14 beginning with the Presale at 10AM ET, followed by the public on-sale at 11 AM ET with any remaining tickets.

In addition to the music, Oceans Calling celebrates the return of renowned Chef Robert Irvine alongside culinary stars new to the Oceans Calling stage: Michael Voltaggio, Brian Voltaggio, and Anne Burrell, who will all be presenting lively cooking demos hosted by Jason Biggs for a delicious weekend to remember. Festival goers will once again have access to the Ocean City Boardwalk and its businesses in residence as well as the iconic Jolly Roger at the Pier amusement park, both located inside the festival grounds, as admission will be included with the purchase of an Oceans Calling Festival ticket.

Related Stories
Green Day, Noah Kahan, and Fall Out Boy Lead Oceans Calling Festival Lineup

Green Day, Hozier, and Fall Out Boy Lead Minnesota Yacht Club Festival

Fall Out Boy and The Killers Lead Innings Festival Lineup

Fall Out Boy, Weezer, Incubus, Lead Oceans Calling Second Wave Lineup

Felicity Deliver 'Nights In Your Bed'

News > Fall Out Boy

Share this article: Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Reddit email this article

advertisement
Day In Rock

2025 Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame Nominees Announced- letlive Reunite- Memphis May Fire, New Years Day Lead Additions To Warped Tour- more

Vince Neil's Airplane Involved In Fatal Crash- Jack White Celebrating Tour Launch With No Name Tour Live EP- Black Veil Brides Added To Warped Tour Lineup- more

Day In Country

Zach Bryan Recruits John Mayer For First Concert At Michigan Stadium- George Strait and Chris Stapleton Extend Run of Stadium Shows- more

Reviews

That Sound: Lindsey Buckingham On Fleetwood Mac's 'Rhiannon'

Valentine's Day Gift Guide

Iggy Pop - Live at Montreux Jazz Festival 2023

Journey, Santana Among Stars Coming to SoCal's Yaamava' Resort & Casino at San Manuel

Cruise News: Joe Bonamassa, Dave Koz Announce 2026 Sailings

Latest News

Allman Bros Bourbon Celebrates Anniversary Of 'Eat a Peach'

INXS's 'Listen Like Thieves' Expanded For 40th Anniversary

Punk Veterans Another Damn Disappointment (A.D.D.) Announce New Album

letlive Reunite and Announce U.S., Euro and Australian Tours

Eric Clapton Unplugged...Over 30 Years Later Now Streaming

AWOLNATION Shares Live Acoustic Video For 'Barbarian'

Pelican Announce First New Album in 6 Years

The Lumineers Announce North American Automatic Tour