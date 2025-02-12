Jon Batiste Announces Maestro Tour

(ID) Fresh off two Grammy wins in the same week as his groundbreaking National Anthem performance at the 2025 Super Bowl, multi-Grammy and Academy Award winner Jon Batiste today announced Maestro Tour, a uniquely intimate and masterful concert experience showcasing his genre-defying artistry.

Kicking off April 5 at the Citizens Opera House in Boston, MA, the limited-run tour will make stops at renowned venues across North America, including a special 2 show engagement at the Metropolitan Opera House in New York City. Additional stops include the Fox Theatre in Atlanta, GA, Davies Symphony Hall in San Francisco, CA, and The Walt Disney Concert Hall in Los Angeles, CA, where the tour will conclude on May 19.

Tickets for the Maestro Tour will be available through artist presales beginning Wednesday, February 12 at 12 PM local time, followed by local presales on Thursday, February 13 at 10 AM local time. General public on-sale begins Friday, February 14 at 10 AM local time.

"This is an opportunity for people to hear me explore my art as if they were in my living room with me-in real time," said the modern-day maestro. In each performance, he seamlessly melds styles at the piano, reinventing his own catalog alongside classical music, Black American musical traditions, contemporary pop, stream-of-consciousness experimental improvisations and more. "I love the storytelling aspect of these shows as well. It's not often that I do such intimate and stripped-down performances like this where you can hear and feel every wave of energy as it shifts. I'm excited to share this journey with fans in such an intimate setting, where every performance will be a one-of-a-kind experience-spontaneous, immersive, and deeply personal."

Batiste's Maestro Tour comes during a landmark year for the visionary musician, following his recent Grammy wins-including Best Music Film for the critically acclaimed Netflix documentary AMERICAN SYMPHONY and Best Song Written for Visual Media for "It Never Went Away" from the film, his National Anthem performance at the 2025 Super Bowl and the debut of MY UNITED STATE, a two-track project exploring his personal identity through the filter of the American identity.

The first track on MY UNITED STATE, "Star-Spangled Batiste Blues," reimagines the National Anthem through a deeply personal and culturally reflective lens, incorporating elements of classical jazz, American folk, and R&B while paying tribute to the true heroes of the country. It also makes history as the first rendition of "The Star-Spangled Banner" to feature a recorded sample. The second track on the project, "Notes From My Future Self" is a self-empowerment anthem written as a message from present-day Batiste to his younger self, blending orchestral grandeur with hip-hop beats and spoken-word lyricism to create a sonic journey that is both deeply personal and universally resonant.

MY UNITED STATE follows Batiste's latest studio album, Beethoven Blues, released on November 27, 2024, via Verve Records/Interscope. The album marked his biggest sales week to date, debuting at No. 1 on Billboard's Classical Albums chart and No. 9 on the Top Album Sales chart. It also entered the Billboard 200 at No. 64-his highest debut on the chart and his fifth career entry. Beethoven Blues held the No. 1 spot on the Billboard Classical Crossover Albums chart for nine consecutive weeks and topped the Billboard Classical Albums chart for five weeks. Showcasing his interpolations of Beethoven's most iconic works through an expansive and innovative lens, the album expands the boundaries of classical music by infusing it with spontaneity, soul, and inclusivity.

Continuing to showcase his unparalleled creativity across different mediums, Batiste also contributed the innovative score for Jason Reitman's 2024 film SATURDAY NIGHT. Depicting the chaotic 90 minutes leading up to the first broadcast of Saturday Night Live in 1975, the film is underscored by Batiste's musical masterpiece, which features a blend of jazz, classical, and contemporary elements. Batiste composed and produced the music live on the soundstage in front of the cast and crew, perfectly capturing the intensity and unpredictability of the show's debut episode.

Maestro Tour Dates

Saturday, April 5, 2025 @ Citizens Opera House in Boston, MA

Sunday, April 6, 2025 (Matinee) @ Metropolitan Opera House in New York, NY

Sunday, April 6, 2025 (Evening) @ Metropolitan Opera House in New York, NY

Thursday, April 17, 2025 @ Fox Theatre in Atlanta, GA

Sunday, May 18, 2025 @ Davies Symphony Hall in San Francisco, CA

Monday, May 19, 2025 @ Walt Disney Concert Hall in Los Angeles, CA

