Micki Free & Heather Roberts Announce Las Vegas Fundraiser At KISS World Mini Golf

(SRO) The Musical Beginning Foundation (501c3) is a newly created organization for which Grammy Award-winning musician Micki Free and fashion designer Heather Roberts are the Founders/Directors. The foundation aims to provide musical instruments to children in underserved communities, helping them develop skills that foster creativity, social connection, and emotional well-being.

Free and Roberts have announced the foundation's first celebrity fundraising event, "The Shirts Against The Blouses" Mini Golf Tournament, at KISS World Mini Golf inside the Rio Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas. It's set for February 25, from 4-9pm.

Artists who've already confirmed include guitarist Bruce Kulick (KISS), guitarist Alex Grossi (Quiet Riot), and Todd Kerns, the bassist/backing vocalist for Slash's band, with many more to be added. The event is sponsored by KISS World Mini Golf, Food & Beverage Magazine, Need Merch, Mysterium Music, The Palms Casino Resort, Guitar Center, and San Manuel Band of Mission Indians. A small number of general admission viewing tickets are available here. The event will also include an auction with autographed items, concert tickets, and more.

"The Shirts Against The Blouses" Mini Golf Tournament pays homage to the iconic basketball game between Prince, Eddie Murphy, Charlie Murphy, and Micki Free, which was immortalized in a famous Chappelle's Show sketch. At KISS World Mini Golf, two teams, The Shirts and The Blouses, will compete against each other.

In many schools, art and music programs are often the first to be cut due to budget constraints. Roberts and Free believe music is not only a creative outlet, but also essential for childhood development and mental health. Participants in the event will be helping bring the power of music into the lives of children who need it most, inspiring young talent, and giving them the tools they need to thrive. "Our foundation believes that, whether using music as a therapeutic outlet or professionally, 'Music is the Medicine,' say Roberts and Free.

"I feel I've been blessed in my musical career," says Micki Free, "and it's time to give back. Most indigenous, urban and impoverished families, like mine when I was growing, didn't have the means to buy instruments for their children. I was lucky my Uncle Frank came to my aid and bought me my first guitar. The Musical Beginning Foundation will be our Uncle Frank to many kids-that is our goal."

"As a child I played clarinet in school, which was a meaningful experience for me," says Roberts. "Art has been incredibly important to me throughout my whole life. As a graduate of Parsons School of Design in NYC, and someone who has enjoyed a career in the world of celebrity costume design, I was lucky to have been immersed into fields that allowed me to express my creativity. Children today don't have as much access or opportunities when it comes to the arts, and I am hopeful that I can be a part of creating positive change in their lives through The Musical Beginning Foundation."

Related Stories

Micki Free Recruits Santana Vocalist Ray Greene For 'When The Devil's At Your Door' Video

Micki Free Announces New EP With 'Dreamcatcher' Video

Micki Free Recruits Bruce Kulick For A Crazy KISS Connection Show

Micki Free Releases 'We Are One' Ahead Of World Culture Festival

News > Micki Free