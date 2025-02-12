Pelican Announce First New Album in 6 Years

(DPR) Pelican have announced that their first full length in six years, Flickering Resonance, is set for release May 16 via Run For Cover, and unveiled plans for US and EU tours this Summer to follow their run supporting Russian Circles this March.

With founding guitarist Laurent Schroeder-Lebec rejoining the band for his first full length since 2009's What We All Come To Need, the album's eight songs tap into the spirit of their formative era when Schroeder-Lebec teamed with fellow guitarist Trevor Shelley de Brauw and brothers Bryan and Larry Herweg (on bass and drums respectively) during the heyday of Chicago's all ages hub Fireside Bowl.

The venue's variegated booking style would often result in post-hardcore, space-rock, indie, metal, and emo bands sharing bills, unwittingly providing a vast template of influences for the young band. "A lot of people didn't hear it at first," says Schroeder-Lebec of the band's roots in a panoply of punk-related subgenres. "I was like, well, I guess the metal world is where we fit. But now we're more willing to acknowledge all the suits we're wearing."

Though Pelican's thick sonic backbone remains intact, via a recording by longtime ally Sanford Parker (a collaborator as far back as their first EP), the songs on Flickering Resonance demonstrate a more humanistic side of the band. Songs like "Pining For Ever" and "Indelible" tease Pelican's doom-metal bonafides while feeling equally ebullient and earnest - playing like a downtuned Texas Is The Reason transmuted to a post-rock landscape. Meanwhile songs like the searing lead single "Cascading Crescent" act as an appreciation for the glimmers of joy that occur even in the bleakest landscapes, as represented by an opening cavalcade of heavy riffs that pivot mid-song to a sugar rush of pastoral melodies. In conjunction with the album's pre-order, the song is being made available as a limited edition 7" single featuring a vocal version (exclusive to the vinyl) fronted by emo icon Geoff Rickly of Thursday on the b-side.

"When Laurent left and we were able to carry it through, there became a real sense of gratitude for the fact we still have this artistic outlet and a community of people who want to support it," states Shelley de Brauw, referencing Schroeder-Lebec's ten year sabbatical from the group. That feeling of deep, grounded appreciation doesn't just dwell within the band members, it's expressed outwardly in every track on Flickering Resonance. Because at the core of Pelican are four individuals who have grown both separately and together, and always will.

Mar 2 Louisville, KY - Whirling Tiger

Mar 3 St. Louis, MO - Delmar *

Mar 5 Denton,TX - Rubber Gloves *

Mar 6 Austin, TX - Mohawk *

Mar 8 Tucson, AZ - Wired Fest at Rialto Theatre *

Mar 9 Los Angeles, CA - The Regent *

Mar 10 Santa Ana, CA - The Observatory *

Mar 11 Felton, CA - Felton Music Hall

Mar 12 San Francisco, CA - The Fillmore *

Mar 13 Sacramento, CA - Ace of Spades *

Mar 15 Portland, OR - Revolution Hall * SOLD OUT

Mar 16 Seattle, WA - Showbox *

Mar 17 Boise, ID - Knitting Factory *

Mar 18 Salt Lake City, UT - Metro Music Hall *

Mar 19 Englewood, CO - Gothic *

Mar 21 Omaha, NE - Slowdown *

Mar 22 Minneapolis, MN - Fine Line * SOLD OUT

Jul 17 Cleveland, OH - Beachland Ballroom +

Jul 18 Washington, DC - DC9 +

Jul 19 Philadelphia, PA - Underground Arts +

Jul 20 Brooklyn, NY - The Meadows +

Jul 21 Boston, MA - The Sinclair +

Jul 22 Montreal, QC - Bar le Ritz PDB +

Jul 23 Toronto, ON - Lee's Palace +

Jul 24 Grand Rapids, MI - Pyramid Scheme +

Jul 25 - Indianapolis, IN - POST Fest +

Jul 26 - Chicago, IL - Thalia Hall +

Aug 8 Jaromer, CZ - Brutal Assault Festival

Aug 9 Sinzendorf, DE - Void Fest

Aug 10 Bochum, DE - Bahnhof Langendreer

Aug 11 Tilburg, NL - Hall of Fame

Aug 12 London, UK - The Dome

Aug 13 Manchester, UK - YES

Aug 14 Bristol, UK - Arctangent Festival

Aug 16 Carhaix Plouguer, FR - Motocultor Festival

* supporting Russian Circles

+ with Porcelain

