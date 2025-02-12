.

Punk Veterans Another Damn Disappointment (A.D.D.) Announce New Album

02-12-2025
Punk Veterans Another Damn Disappointment (A.D.D.) Announce New Album

(Earshot) Sacramento punk heroes Another Damn Disappointment (A.D.D.) are back with the new album Bedlam, set for release on April 21 via the band's own label imprint Disappointed Records and are previewing the record with the track "All". The album is the last to feature founding member/bassist Casey Marsullo, who tragically lost his life in a car accident in 2016.

Lead singer Joshua Thompson was able to finish the lyrics and record the vocals later, ultimately completing the album with support from the band. Bedlam was self-produced at Pus Cavern in Sacramento, with engineering by Joe Johnston, known for his work on Platinum records like Cake's Fashion Nugget and Prolonging the Magic.

Mixing and mastering was completed in 2024 at the legendary Blasting Room with Jason Livermore (Descendents, Rise Against, Black Flag, Frenzal Rhomb etc). The album's artwork was done by Barcelona's Joel Abad (NOFX, Pennywise, Mad Caddies, etc). The band has a few shows coming up this spring (see below) and is working on a summer/fall tour.

Related Stories
Punk Veterans Another Damn Disappointment (A.D.D.) Announce New Album

News > Another Damn Disappointment

Share this article: Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Reddit email this article

advertisement
Day In Rock

2025 Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame Nominees Announced- letlive Reunite- Memphis May Fire, New Years Day Lead Additions To Warped Tour- more

Vince Neil's Airplane Involved In Fatal Crash- Jack White Celebrating Tour Launch With No Name Tour Live EP- Black Veil Brides Added To Warped Tour Lineup- more

Day In Country

Zach Bryan Recruits John Mayer For First Concert At Michigan Stadium- George Strait and Chris Stapleton Extend Run of Stadium Shows- more

Reviews

That Sound: Lindsey Buckingham On Fleetwood Mac's 'Rhiannon'

Valentine's Day Gift Guide

Iggy Pop - Live at Montreux Jazz Festival 2023

Journey, Santana Among Stars Coming to SoCal's Yaamava' Resort & Casino at San Manuel

Cruise News: Joe Bonamassa, Dave Koz Announce 2026 Sailings

Latest News

Allman Bros Bourbon Celebrates Anniversary Of 'Eat a Peach'

INXS's 'Listen Like Thieves' Expanded For 40th Anniversary

Punk Veterans Another Damn Disappointment (A.D.D.) Announce New Album

letlive Reunite and Announce U.S., Euro and Australian Tours

Eric Clapton Unplugged...Over 30 Years Later Now Streaming

AWOLNATION Shares Live Acoustic Video For 'Barbarian'

Pelican Announce First New Album in 6 Years

The Lumineers Announce North American Automatic Tour