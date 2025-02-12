Punk Veterans Another Damn Disappointment (A.D.D.) Announce New Album

(Earshot) Sacramento punk heroes Another Damn Disappointment (A.D.D.) are back with the new album Bedlam, set for release on April 21 via the band's own label imprint Disappointed Records and are previewing the record with the track "All". The album is the last to feature founding member/bassist Casey Marsullo, who tragically lost his life in a car accident in 2016.
Lead singer Joshua Thompson was able to finish the lyrics and record the vocals later, ultimately completing the album with support from the band. Bedlam was self-produced at Pus Cavern in Sacramento, with engineering by Joe Johnston, known for his work on Platinum records like Cake's Fashion Nugget and Prolonging the Magic.
Mixing and mastering was completed in 2024 at the legendary Blasting Room with Jason Livermore (Descendents, Rise Against, Black Flag, Frenzal Rhomb etc). The album's artwork was done by Barcelona's Joel Abad (NOFX, Pennywise, Mad Caddies, etc). The band has a few shows coming up this spring (see below) and is working on a summer/fall tour.
