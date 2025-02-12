Rett Madison And John-Robert Teaming Up For Tour

(Warner) Los Angeles-based singer-songwriter Rett Madison will return to the road this Spring on a co-headline tour across the West Coast with folk-pop artist John-Robert. Produced by Live Nation, this very special jaunt sees them visit nine markets throughout May 2025.
Kicking off on May 1 at Ballard Homestead in Seattle, the tour travels down the coast at various venues, including The Echo in Los Angeles on May 8, and concludes on May 10 at Voodoo Lounge in San Diego. The shows will see both artists performing with a band in a unique format, where they will play songs of their own in addition to accompanying one another on stage for a true collaborative set. Tickets are available starting this Friday, February 14 at 10am local time.
Today, Rett also shares her new mini-documentary, One For Jackie: How It All Began. Diving into the making of her acclaimed 2023 album One For Jackie, it gives a behind-the-scenes look at Rett's creative process and studio sessions alongside her collaborators at Sonic Ranch. Vulnerable and raw, the documentary shows how the record came to life while Madison worked through her grief in real-time. Watch it below:
Rett Madison Tour Dates:
* co-headline with John-Robert
^ with Lake Street Dive
Mar 26 - Boise, ID - Treefort Music Fest
May 01 - Seattle, WA - Ballard Homestead*
May 02 - Portland, OR - Polaris Hall*
May 03 - Boise, ID - The Basement at The Shrine*
May 04 - Bend, OR - The Volcanic Theatre*
May 06 - Sacramento, CA - The Starlet Room*
May 07 - San Francisco, CA - Cafe Du Nord*
May 08 - Los Angeles, CA - The Echo*
May 09 - Santa Ana, CA - Constellation Room*
May 10 - San Diego, CA - Voodoo Lounge*
May 17 - Port Chester, NY - The Capitol Theatre^
