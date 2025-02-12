Saliva Tribute Wayne Swinny With 'Horizon' Video

(The Syndicate) To celebrate the release of Revelation: Retold, the new deluxe album from hard rock icons Saliva, the band released a music video for "Horizon" ft. Kevin Martin of Candlebox, honoring their musical legacy with never-before-seen clips of late founding guitarist, Wayne Swinny, on stage and in the studio.

On creating this music video, Saliva vocalist Bobby Amaru shares "'Horizon' holds the deepest meaning for me on this record. Working with Wayne during the writing process was nothing short of surreal. He improvised most of the solos and layers in just one take, bringing an incredible sense of emotion and depth to the song. The lyrics speak to change, hope, and offering guidance even in the toughest times, a reminder of belonging, no matter how lost or alone someone may feel. After Wayne's passing, this song took on an even more profound significance for me. Having Kevin Martin on the track added an entirely new dimension. I've been a fan of Candlebox forever, and it was truly an honor to have him be part of such a personal & meaningful song."

The new deluxe record is available on Judge & Jury Records, a powerhouse record label and production company founded by multi-platinum producer Howard Benson (My Chemical Romance, Seether, Skillet, Of Mice & Men) and Neil Sanderson of Three Days Grace. The track was recorded at Valley Recording Studios, Benson's studio in Woodland Hills.

On signing Saliva to Judge & Jury Records, Benson adds "I have known Saliva for a while and was a fan of Bobby's vocals before he was even in the band. When we heard they were looking for a new label, I thought the band was a great fit for Judge & Jury Records. We are stoked on the result!"

Saliva's career launched in 2001 with the release of Every Six Seconds, a certified Double Platinum-selling album, containing the hits, "Click Click Boom" and 2002 Grammy nominated, "Your Disease." Saliva's in-your-face, anthemic writing style continued with a certified Gold-selling album Back In To Your System that contained top singles "Always," "Raise Up," and the Nikki Sixx co-written, "Rest In Pieces." Despite original vocalist Josey Scott leaving the band in 2011, the addition of Bobby Amaru brought a contemporary feel to the band, all while staying true to the band's blue collar roots. Amaru has been the Saliva frontman for the past decade plus and was featured on the most recent releases; Rise Up, Love Lies and Therapy, 10 Lives, Every Twenty Years EP, and Revelation.

Shortly before the release of the most recent album, Saliva guitarist Wayne Swinny passed away unexpectedly. The "Come Back Stronger" video was notably filmed just days before Swinny's death, and was dedicated to the fallen guitarist . The album went on to be highly acclaimed by critics and the singles "Crows" & "High On Me" charted Top 20 on Billboard's Active Rock chart. The band continues to honor 'Uncle Wayne' at every show.

With nearly 3M monthly listeners and Spotify and a catalog that boasts more than 1 billion streams, the popularity of the music, old and new, endures.

