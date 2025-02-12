The Lumineers Announce North American Automatic Tour

(BHM) The Lumineers have announced the eagerly awaited North American leg of their epic Automatic 2025 world tour. Headline dates begin July 3 and include stadiums, arenas, and amphitheaters across the US and Canada through mid-October.

Highlights include shows at such vaunted venues as New York City's Citi Field (July 11), Boston, MA's Fenway Park (July 18), Denver, CO's Mile High Stadium (August 2), Los Angeles, CA's Kia Forum (August 9), Seattle, WA's T-Mobile Park (August 16), Chicago, IL's Soldier Field (August 30), Washington, DC's Nationals Park (September 6), Detroit, MI's Comerica Park (September 13), Philadelphia, PA's Citizens Bank Park (September 19).

Special guests for the tour will be Young The Giant, St. Vincent, Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, Lake Street Dive, Vance Joy, The Backseat Lovers, Dr. Dog, Hippo Campus, Tom Odell, and Chance Pe-a.

The upcoming tour celebrates the arrival of The Lumineers' hugely anticipated new album, Automatic, available via Dualtone worldwide on Friday, February 14. Pre-orders are available now. "Same Old Song," the first single from the album, is proving to be the fastest-rising single of the band's career. It's currently #4 at AAA and #6 at Alternative radio in the States, while achieving #4 at Alternative and #14 at Active Rock in Canada, cementing The Lumineers' continued impact on the modern music landscape.

On top of their own shows, The Lumineers will headline upcoming festivals including Tempe, AZ's Extra Innings Festival (February 28), Louisville, KY's Bourbon & Beyond (September 11-14), and Richmond, VA's Iron Blossom Music Festival (September 20-21).

Additionally, The Lumineers will celebrate the Valentine's Day release of Automatic with a special late-night TV performance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, airing tomorrow, February 13, on NBC (check local listings).

February

*28 - Tempe, AZ - Extra Innings Festival

July

3 - Saratoga Springs, NY - Broadview Stage at SPAC

*5 - Milwaukee, WI - Milwaukee Summerfest

8 - Cincinnati, OH - Riverbend Music Center

9 - Burgettstown, PA - The Pavilion at Star Lake

11 - Flushing, NY - Citi Field

13 - Uncasville, CT - Mohegan Sun Arena

15 - Bangor, ME - Maine Savings Amphitheater

18 - Boston, MA - Fenway Park

22 - Noblesville, IN - Ruoff Music Center

23 - Maryland Heights, MO Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

25 - St. Paul, MN - Xcel Energy Center

26 - Kansas City, MO - T-Mobile Center

29 - Boise, ID - ExtraMile Arena

30 - West Valley City, UT - Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre

August

2 - Denver, CO - Empower Field at Mile High

5- San Francisco, CA - Chase Center

6 - Sacramento, CA - Golden 1 Center

9 - Inglewood, CA - Kia Forum

13 - Bend, OR - Hayden Homes Amphitheater

14 - Bend, OR - Hayden Homes Amphitheater

16 - Seattle, WA - T-Mobile Park

30 - Chicago, IL - Soldier Field

September

3 - Darien Center, NY - Darien Lake Amphitheater

6 - Washington, DC - Nationals Park

8 - Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage

9 - Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage

*11 - Louisville, KY - Bourbon & Beyond Festival

13 - Detroit, MI - Comerica Park

16 - Raleigh, NC - Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

17 - Charlotte, NC - PNC Music Pavilion

19 - Philadelphia, PA - Citizens Bank Park

*21 - Richmond, VA - Iron Blossom Festival

23 - Greenville, SC - Bon Secours Wellness Arena

26 - Charleston, SC - Credit One Stadium

27 - Savannah, GA - Enmarket Arena

30 - Columbus, OH - Schottenstein Center

October

1 - Grand Rapids, MI - Van Andel Arena

3 - Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena

4 - Atlanta, GA - State Farm Arena

7 - Hollywood, FL - Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino

8 - Tampa, FL - Amalie Arena

10 - The Woodlands, TX - The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman

11 - Fort Worth, TX - Dickies Arena

14 - Austin, TX - Moody Center

* FESTIVAL APPEARANCE

