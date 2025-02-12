Tyler Childers and Sturgill Simpson Lead FairWell Festival Lineup

(GN) Tyler Childers and Sturgill Simpson are set to headline the third edition of FairWell Festival, happening July 18-19, 2025 at the Deschutes County Fairgrounds in Redmond, Oregon.

The festival brings fans over 30 artists across three stages with additional performances from Sierra Ferrell, Dwight Yoakam, Koe Wetzel, Cody Jinks, Flatland Cavalry, Ludacris, Tanya Tucker, Treaty Oak Revival, Wyatt Flores, Charles Wesley Godwin and more for the ultimate country music celebration held in the High Desert of Central Oregon. Presale tickets for Central Oregon residents are available now followed by the public on-sale this Friday, February 14 at 10AM PT.

Beyond the music, FairWell Festival continues to offer fans Central Oregon-sourced culinary options as well as beer and wine selections, a curated artisan market, and the iconic ferris wheel for unbeatable festival views at the top. Fans will also have access to shaded areas throughout the festival grounds with relaxed seating, dedicated bars, lawn games, dance lessons at the Three Sisters Saloon, and much more!

Ticket types include 2-Day and 1-Day General Admission, GA+, VIP, and Pit Viewing, with layaway plans starting at $25 down. Specialty-priced 2-Day General Admission Student Tickets will also be available for all current college & university students, as well as available in limited quantities. Additionally, FairWell is proud to partner with GOVX to provide specialty-priced General Admission tickets to Military, First Responders, Medical Services and Educators, available in limited quantities. Central Oregon locals can enjoy exclusive access to discounted tickets, plus access to Camping, Shuttles and Parking Passes while available during the presale by entering their zip code at checkout for eligibility.

Premium ticket options begin with GA+, offering unlimited access to a dedicated lounge with relaxed seating, air-conditioned restrooms, a private bar with drinks for purchase, and a dedicated on-site hospitality team. VIP tickets include prime viewing at two stages, unlimited access to the air-conditioned VIP Lounge with shade, relaxed seating, restrooms, lawn games, a private bar with drinks for purchase, food for purchase, complimentary water, lockers and mobile charging units for rent, concierge service, and more. Pit Viewing tickets offer the best seat in the house with exclusive front-of-stage viewing at two stages as well as all of the amenities of VIP, GA+, and General Admission. New this year: FairWell Festival also offers ticket buyers the opportunity to purchase 2-Day General Admission group tickets as either a 4-Pack or 6-Pack, both at a bundled rate.

