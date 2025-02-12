.

Warbringer Unleash 'The Sword And The Cross'

(Napalm) Modern thrash titans Warbringer recently set the world ablaze with the announcement of their highly anticipated new album, Wrath And Ruin, out March 14, 2025 via Napalm Records. Today, they return to unleash the furiously charged second single "The Sword And The Cross", alongside an official lyric video.

"The Sword And The Cross" continues the band's righteous crusade for justice and riffs, lambasting listeners with unrelenting blasts, and unsettling, gothic guitar duels. Frontman John Kevill remains steadfast in his convictions, lyrically exploring the dismay of modern conditions through the voice of a medieval lord cruelly mocking the listener.

About the single, frontman Kevill says: "'The Sword and the Cross' was the first song we wrote for Wrath and Ruin and sets the tone for the album. We have a dark, epic thrashing number where a callous lord tells the audience how and why he owns them. First, establishing himself with brute violence (the Sword). Second, legitimating himself with ideology (the Cross).

"The end of the song was written first, where this lord says that he is still present, and reigns in skyscrapers rather than castles, that his sons will own your sons, and he will own you long after he dies. I love this section and it feels absolutely maniacal and evil to sing.

"One of the chief themes on the record is 'techno-feudalism.' Though our rulers may have given up their crowns and titles, they never relinquished their power. The modern lords are no less our masters than the medieval ones were. Bend the knee, peasants, for we bring to you Wrath and Ruin. We bring the sword!"

