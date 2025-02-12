Whiskey Myers Announce 2025 Wiggy Thump Festival

(EBM) Multi-Platinum band Whiskey Myers returns to their roots with the seventh annual Wiggy Thump Festival set for May 10, 2025 in Palestine, Texas. Featuring performances by the hometown hosts themselves as well as Blackberry Smoke, Reid Haughton & Kenny McCann and the Painted Desert Band, this year's event continues the tradition of supporting the local Anderson County Youth Livestock Association and builds upon the more than $200,000 raised for the cause to date.

"Wiggy Thump is always a special time for us - bringing it back home, seeing the fans who have been with us since day one and giving back to the community that raised us," reflects lead singer Cody Cannon. "Every year it gets bigger and better, and we can't wait to share this one with y'all."

In addition to the festival, Whiskey Myers recently announced 14 co-headlining dates with the Tedeschi Trucks Band as part of the Live in 25 Tour, spanning cities from the Pacific Northwest and California to the Midwest and Northeast this summer. The band praised by Esquire as "the real damn deal" will also perform across several prominent festivals including the San Antonio Rodeo, Stagecoach, Tailgate N' Tallboys and more, plus the band's own personally-curated Moon Crush "Whiskey Moon" music vacation taking place November 7-9, 2025 in Miramar Beach, Fla.

Fans catching Whiskey Myers live in 2025 are likely to hear brand new music from the band, who have kicked off 2025 with a series of behind-the-scenes photos from the studio. Their forthcoming seventh studio album builds on 2022's Tornillo, which featured "John Wayne," one of the most-played Americana songs that year and their preceding self-titled project which debuted at No. 1 on both the Country and Americana/Folk sales charts while also landing at No. 2 on the Rock chart.

For more information and to purchase tickets to all upcoming shows, visit WhiskeyMyers.com and follow the band on social media @WhiskeyMyers.

Whiskey Myers 2025 Live Shows

Feb. 19 || San Antonio, Texas || San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo

March 6 || Plant City, Fla. || Florida Strawberry Festival

April 25 || Indio, Calif. || Stagecoach Festival

May 10 || Palestine, Texas || Wiggy Thump Festival

June 5 || Clinton, Iowa || Tailgate N' Tallboys

June 25 || Johnson City, Tenn. || Freedom Hall

June 27 || South Greenfield, Mo. || Baker-Spain Stampede

Aug. 7 || Bend, Ore. || Hayden Homes Amphitheatre (with Tedeschi Trucks Band)

Aug. 8 || Bend, Ore. || Hayden Homes Amphitheatre (with Tedeschi Trucks Band)

Aug. 9 || Quincy, Wash. || The Gorge Amphitheatre (with Tedeschi Trucks Band)

Aug. 12 || Berkeley, Calif. || Greek Theatre at UC Berkeley (with Tedeschi Trucks Band)

Aug. 15 || Stateline, Nev. || Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena at Harveys (with Tedeschi Trucks Band)

Aug. 18 || Phoenix, Ariz. || Arizona Financial Theatre (with Tedeschi Trucks Band)

Aug. 19 || Albuquerque, N.M. || Isleta Amphitheater (with Tedeschi Trucks Band)

Aug. 23 || Noblesville, Ind. || Ruoff Music Center (with Tedeschi Trucks Band)

Aug. 24 || St. Louis, Mo. || Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre (with Tedeschi Trucks Band)

Aug. 26 || Cincinnati, Ohio || Riverbend Music Center (with Tedeschi Trucks Band)

Aug. 28 || Empower Federal Credit Union Amphitheater at Lakeview (with Tedeschi Trucks Band)

Aug. 29 || Vienna, Va. || Wolf Trap (with Tedeschi Trucks Band)

Aug. 30 || Vienna, Va. || Wolf Trap (with Tedeschi Trucks Band)

Sept. 1 || Gilford, N.H. || BankNH Pavilion (with Tedeschi Trucks Band)

Nov. 7-9 || Miramar Beach, Fla. || Moon Crush "Whiskey Moon"

