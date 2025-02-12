Zach Bryan Recruits John Mayer For First Concert At Michigan Stadium

(AEG) Zach Bryan has announced a first-of-its-kind concert at Michigan Stadium on September 27, 2025, with special guest John Mayer. Ryan Bingham and The Texas Gentlemen and Joshua Slone will also be joining the bill for this inaugural evening of music. Michigan Stadium, home to the University of Michigan Wolverines, is the largest stadium in the United States. Tickets go on sale this Friday, February 14 at 10am EST.

Michigan Stadium is the largest football stadium in the Western Hemisphere, and the third largest in the world. While the stadium has previously held other sporting events including soccer matches and college and professional hockey games, this is the first time an artist will headline a concert at "The Big House."

"We are excited to have award-winning artist Zach Bryan perform the very first concert at Michigan Stadium," said Warde Manuel, U-M's Donald R. Shepherd Director of Athletics. "I would like to thank the Board of Regents, President Ono, the Executive Officers of the University, and many of our athletic department staff as well as AEG Presents for all the work that has brought us to this point in the process. We have been studying and evaluating what it takes to host a concert at Michigan Stadium for a couple of years and today marks that next step in the venture with great partners."

Zach Bryan recently wrapped "The Quittin' Time Tour," where he played 85 arenas and stadiums across North America. He is set to headline Stagecoach Festival 2025 in Indio, California and was recently announced as a headliner at BST Hyde Park Festival 2025 in London, England for two nights. Bryan will also be performing at Phoenix Park in Dublin, Ireland for three nights on June 20, 21, and 22, Metlife Stadium in Rutherford, New Jersey for three nights on July 18, 19, and 20, and Golden Gate Park in San Francisco, California on August 15.

