Clay Walker Announces Drive Me Smooth Tour

() Clay Walker announced his 2025 Drive Me Smooth Tour today, counting stops from Mississippi to Colorado and Texas to South Carolina. Walker is one of the most in-demand country artists touring today, still selling out shows over 30 years since his debut self-titled album release. In addition, he’s announced a new single, a very special song titled “Cowboys In Heaven.”

“I am excited for the year ahead! New music, lots of tour dates, and the opportunity to engage the world’s greatest fans, has me smiling and ready to take to the roads that lead me straight to you!” said Clay Walker.

“Cowboys In Heaven” shows off a deeper side of Walker. It reflects on the cowboy lifestyle, one close to his heart and through which he’s built his career on. Rodeos and the Midwest have been the backbone of country music since Clay’s time in the bar scenes of southeast Texas in the ‘80s. Some of his best friends are cowboys and he’s entertained them his whole career. The lifestyle is like no other, rough and rowdy at times, but folks you can always count on to show up. The song will do well in a world still enamored by life in the midwest, as evidenced by massive hit shows like “Yellowstone,” “1923” and “Landman.” And yes, if Clay Walker has any say, there will be cowboys in Heaven.

Drive Me Smooth Tour Dates

March 1 - Navasota, Texas - Texas Birthday Bash

March 5 - Nashville, Tenn. - Grand Ole Opry

April 10 - Salina, Kan. - The Stiefel Theatre

April 11 - Tulsa, Okla. - Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Tulsa

April 12 - Gonzales, Texas - Cattle Country Music Festival

April 25 - Anderson, S.C. - Anderson Soiree

April 26 - Ridgeland, S.C. - Operation Patriots FOB

May 10 - Owensboro, Ky. - Downtown Owensboro

May 16 - Pasadena, Texas - Pasadena Strawberry Festival

May 17 - Orange Grove, Texas - The Post OG

May 24 - Monticello, Miss. - Atwood Music Festival

June 14 - Hot Springs, Ark. - Timberwood Amphitheater

June 19 - Cullman, Ala. - Rock The South Festival

June 21 - New Haven, Ky. - Log Still Distillery

June 29 - Greeley, Colo. - Greeley Stampede

July 19 - West Liberty, Iowa - Muscatine County Fair

Aug. 1 - Sweet Home, Ore. - Oregon Jamboree Music Festival

Sept. 19 - Helotes, Texas - John T. Floore's Country Store

Oct. 29 - Key West, Fla. - Country Cruising Cruise

Nov. 2 - Fort Myers, Fla. - Caloosa Sound Amphitheater

*more dates to be announced

