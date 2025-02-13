Clay Walker Announces Drive Me Smooth Tour

() Clay Walker announced his 2025 Drive Me Smooth Tour today, counting stops from Mississippi to Colorado and Texas to South Carolina. Walker is one of the most in-demand country artists touring today, still selling out shows over 30 years since his debut self-titled album release. In addition, he’s announced a new single, a very special song titled “Cowboys In Heaven.”
“I am excited for the year ahead! New music, lots of tour dates, and the opportunity to engage the world’s greatest fans, has me smiling and ready to take to the roads that lead me straight to you!” said Clay Walker.
“Cowboys In Heaven” shows off a deeper side of Walker. It reflects on the cowboy lifestyle, one close to his heart and through which he’s built his career on. Rodeos and the Midwest have been the backbone of country music since Clay’s time in the bar scenes of southeast Texas in the ‘80s. Some of his best friends are cowboys and he’s entertained them his whole career. The lifestyle is like no other, rough and rowdy at times, but folks you can always count on to show up. The song will do well in a world still enamored by life in the midwest, as evidenced by massive hit shows like “Yellowstone,” “1923” and “Landman.” And yes, if Clay Walker has any say, there will be cowboys in Heaven.
Drive Me Smooth Tour Dates
March 1 - Navasota, Texas - Texas Birthday Bash
March 5 - Nashville, Tenn. - Grand Ole Opry
April 10 - Salina, Kan. - The Stiefel Theatre
April 11 - Tulsa, Okla. - Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Tulsa
April 12 - Gonzales, Texas - Cattle Country Music Festival
April 25 - Anderson, S.C. - Anderson Soiree
April 26 - Ridgeland, S.C. - Operation Patriots FOB
May 10 - Owensboro, Ky. - Downtown Owensboro
May 16 - Pasadena, Texas - Pasadena Strawberry Festival
May 17 - Orange Grove, Texas - The Post OG
May 24 - Monticello, Miss. - Atwood Music Festival
June 14 - Hot Springs, Ark. - Timberwood Amphitheater
June 19 - Cullman, Ala. - Rock The South Festival
June 21 - New Haven, Ky. - Log Still Distillery
June 29 - Greeley, Colo. - Greeley Stampede
July 19 - West Liberty, Iowa - Muscatine County Fair
Aug. 1 - Sweet Home, Ore. - Oregon Jamboree Music Festival
Sept. 19 - Helotes, Texas - John T. Floore's Country Store
Oct. 29 - Key West, Fla. - Country Cruising Cruise
Nov. 2 - Fort Myers, Fla. - Caloosa Sound Amphitheater
*more dates to be announced
