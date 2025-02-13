Jimmy Page & The Black Crowes Expand Live at the Greek For 25th Anniversary

(DawBell) Celebrating the 25th anniversary of one of rock music's most legendary live collaborations, newly announced Rock and Roll Hall of Fame nominees The Black Crowes and global rock icon Jimmy Page are pleased to announce the re-release of their iconic live album, Jimmy Page & The Black Crowes: Live at the Greek. Recorded during unforgettable nights of rock and roll in October 1999 at Los Angeles' Greek Theatre and Jones Beach in August 1999, this album features powerful renditions of Led Zeppelin classics and The Black Crowes' staple blues-rock jams.

The 36-track anniversary album was produced, mixed, and remastered by Kevin Shirley and includes 16 previously unreleased tracks, exclusive behind-the-scenes photos, video, and much more. Jimmy Page & The Black Crowes: Live at the Greek is set for release on March 14 via The Orchard.

Ahead of the re-release, Jimmy Page and The Black Crowes dropped a two-track single, "No Speak No Slave" and "Bring It On Home." Available to stream today, The Black Crowes' fan favorite "No Speak No Slave" delivers a roaring performance by Jimmy Page in the new, remastered release. The song is accompanied by a new music video featuring never-before-seen footage of the unforgettable performance.

The second song available today is never before released, "Bring It On Home," the blues classic that was famously reinterpreted by Led Zeppelin on their 1969 album Led Zeppelin II and reimagined again live in 1999. Jimmy Page's iconic guitar, the soulful energy of Rich Robinson and the gritty vocals of Chris Robinson made this performance one of the greatest in rock history.

"I'm really looking forward to the soon to be available release of Jimmy Page & The Black Crowes material from concerts in 1999," said Jimmy Page. "The new mixes capture the collaboration of those historic encounters and provide the full explosive passion and exciting energy of those alchemical moments."

The Black Crowes frontman Chris Robinson said, "The new Live at the Greek box set brings the whole experience of our work with Jimmy into a vibrant, electric, mystical and powerful perspective. Hail, hail rock 'n roll!"

Rich Robinson of The Black Crowes added, "Going through the shows and putting together the new box set has been such an incredible dive back to that time in our history. It was a once-in-a-lifetime thrill to play these amazing iconic songs with the man who composed them. The sound of the new mixes and extra songs blew me away when I first heard them."

The new, remastered editions capture the raw interplay between guitar virtuosos Jimmy Page, Audley Freed, and Rich Robinson, complemented by Chris Robinson's soulful vocal delivery. Standout moment includes Jimmy Page's masterful use of his signature B-bender guitar on The Black Crowes' chart-topping hit, "She Talks to Angels," adding a unique country-rock twang to the otherwise timeless classic rock ballad. Also included in the Double LP "Best Of" Edition, a never-before-released song Rich Robinson and Jimmy Page wrote while jamming during a soundcheck. The track aptly titled "Jam" is a true rarity.

Jimmy Page & The Black Crowes: Live at the Greek tracklisting:

Celebration Day

Custard Pie

Sick Again

No Speak No Slave

Hard to Handle

The Wanton Song

Misty Mountain Hop

Hots On For Nowhere

What Is and What Should Never Be

Wiser Time

Mellow Down Easy

Woke Up This Morning (My Baby She Was Gone)

Ten Years Gone

In My Time of Dying

Your Time Is Gonna Come

Remedy

The Lemon Song

In The Light

Shake Your Moneymaker

Sloppy Drunk Blues

Shape of Things

Nobody's Fault But Mine

Heartbreaker

Bring It On Home

She Talks To Angels

Oh Well

Band Intros

Hey, Hey, What Can I Do

You Shook Me

Out on the Tiles

Whole Lotta Love

Custard Pie (soundcheck)

You Shook Me (soundcheck)

The Lemon Song (soundcheck)

Ten Years Gone (soundcheck)

Jam (soundcheck)

The 25th anniversary edition of Jimmy Page & The Black Crowes: Live at the Greek will be available in the following formats:

6 LP Box Set: 180-gram black vinyl with individual sleeves, a foldout poster, and a removable top box. The fully remixed and remastered show features

16 previously unreleased tracks.

3-CD Set: Presented in a six-panel digipak with a foldout poster, offering the full remixed and remastered show.

Double LP "Best Of" Edition: Features 15 remixed and remastered tracks, pressed on an exclusive electric smoke-colored vinyl, limited to 1,000 copies, and available exclusively on The Black Crowes' official website.

