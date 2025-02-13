Larry Fleet Celebrates Tour Kick Off With New Song 'Hard Work & Holy Water'

(EBM) Larry Fleet knows hard work, pouring concrete by day and playing in local bars by night. It’s a work ethic that’s helped the troubadour again transition to life as an independent artist as he readies “Hard Work & Holy Water” in accordance with his headlining Hard Work & Holy Water Tour kicking off tonight (2/13) in Fayetteville, Arkansas.

“I’m where I’m at in life and my career because of a whole lotta hard work and even more Holy Water,” Fleet shares. “I’ve had some big changes in my career and life this past year, and I’m living this song every day so it only made sense that this should be the name of my tour and the first song that I released as an independent artist.

“I always try to write songs that are honest to me and something that I’ve either lived or am living at the moment, and this song is where I’m at in my life,” he explains of the song penned alongside Luke Laird and Barry Dean, with Fleet concluding, “I’m very proud of this song – it just feels special to me.”

Fleet notes even more new music is in the works, “I’m working with my friend Trent Willmon in the studio on some more new music, and I really hope people like it and find their own stories in it.”

As Billboard observes, “with a style that delves into blues, rock and retro-country with ease,” his years of hard work are paying off. Fleet concluded 2024 with The Earned It Tour trek that included theaters from New Orleans to Boston and beyond, as well as one-offs joining Billy Currington, Kip Moore, Jon Pardi and Morgan Wallen. In 2024, Fleet visited fans in Canada and the UK, headlining sold out shows in London and Niagara Falls– and will soon head to Australia for shows in Melbourne and Sydney with Pardi and Zach Top.

Whether writing about his days working construction (“Earned It” and “Working Man”), or balancing his life present-day (“Things I Take For Granted” and “Muddy Water”), you leave Fleet’s 20-plus song headlining sets with a deeper sense of gratitude and optimism he’s proud to impart.

“I’m really excited about 2025 and all the new music and different projects that I have in the works and also on the touring side,” Fleet concludes. “We will be all over the world this year and they tell me shows are already selling out, so things are looking up and I’m excited.”

Hard Work & Holy Water Tour 2025 tour dates with Special Guests Everette:

February 13, 2025 Fayetteville, AR JJ’s Live

February 14, 2025 Dallas, TX House of Blues

February 15, 2025 Oklahoma City, OK Tower Theatre

February 20, 2025 Lincoln, NE Bourbon Theatre

February 21, 2025 Clear Lake, IA Surf Ballroom

February 22, 2025 Wichita, KS The Cotillion

February 27, 2025 Denver, CO Ogden Theatre

February 28, 2025 Salt Lake City, UT The Depot

March 1, 2025 Boise, ID Knitting Factory

April 3, 2025 Pensacola, FL Vinyl Music Hall

April 4, 2025 Bossier City, LA Margaritaville Resort Casino-Paradise Theatre

April 10, 2025 Asheville, NC The Orange Peel

April 11, 2025 Charlotte, NC The Fillmore

April 12, 2025 North Myrtle Beach, SC House of Blues

April 17, 2025 Orlando, FL House of Blues

April 19, 2025 Charleston, SC The Refinery

April 24, 2025 Columbus, OH The Bluestone

April 25, 2025 Wyandotte, MI District 142

April 26, 2025 Rosemont, IL Joe’s Live

May 1, 2025 Binghamton, NY Touch of Texas

May 2, 2025 Huntington, NY The Paramount

May 3, 2025 New Haven, CT Toad’s Place

May 8, 2025 Indianapolis, IN Deluxe at Old National Centre

May 9, 2025 Pittsburgh, PA Stage AE

May 10, 2025 Norfolk, VA The NorVa

May 15, 2025 Pelham, TN The Caverns

May 16, 2025 Pelham, TN The Caverns

