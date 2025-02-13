Metallica Celebrating Classic Albums With New Nixon Collection

(Nasty Little Man) Nixon is proud to announce a second collaboration collection with Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductees Metallica. This encore collection, which includes four watches, was born of long-shared mutual respect for upstarts who buck the system and wind up changing it for good.

Nixon x Metallica will be available as of February 13, both in stores and online at Metallica.com, Metallica.ProbityMerch.com (UK), and Nixon.com. The collection includes four hard-rocking models:

Sentry Stainless Steel "Kill Em All" $300 USD: The Metallica collection continues with the band's debut album cover gracing the dial of the Sentry, including a custom Metallica Barb seconds hand and Kill 'Em All hammerhead hour hand.

Sentry Stainless Steel "72 Seasons" $300 USD: The second version of the Sentry in this collection features Metallica's most recent album cover, 72 Seasons, and its unmistakable yellow. It also features the Metallica Barb seconds hand and leather-textured dial.

Time Teller "Ride the Lightning" $150 USD: The Metallica collection adds another shocking hit with the Ride the Lightning cover on the dial of this Time Teller. The case and band are coated with a special brushed Super Black finish while the hands and wordmarks are hit with a clean black polish.

51-30 "Master of Puppets" $550 USD: This watch cranks up the volume with the iconic Master of Puppets crosses spanning the expansive sunray dial of the 51-30. To take it a step further, a bushed Super Black finish surrounds the band, case, and bezel.

The 3-link stainless steel easy-to-read 51 mm design that launched the oversized trend, with:

Unique multilayer "Cross" dial

Metallica Barb seconds hand

Textured center links

Helmet cross embossed crown

Updated second pressing colorway

