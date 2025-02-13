P.O.D. Team With Andres Gimenez For New Version of 'I Won't Bow Down'

(Atom Splitter) P.O.D. have revealed a fresh take on their hit single "I WON'T BOW DOWN," with a collaboration with singer and guitarist Andres Gimenez of Argentinian metal band A.N.I.M.A.L. The original is taken from their most recent studio album, 2024's VERITAS.

"I'm very happy to have received this wonderful invitation about making a new English/Spanish version. It's really fantastic," says Andrés. "P.O.D. and A.N.I.M.A.L together are pure brotherhood. I have a truthful respect, admiration and appreciation for P.O.D."

Gimenez co-founded A.N.I.M.A.L., who exploded out of the Buenos Aires scene with their blend of groove and thrash metal in the 1990s. They gained huge success selling out shows in Argentina and touring across Latin and North America as well as Europe, playing with the likes of Pantera, Bad Religion, Megadeth, Sepultera, and Slipknot as well as taking part of the legendary 2000 Warped Tour alongside Green Day, No Doubt, NOFX, and Papa Roach. They released eight studio albums, including 1998's Poder Latino which was produced by Max Cavelera and featured Robert Trujillo, Christian Olde Wolbers (Fear Factory), and Jimmy DeGrasso (Megadeth/Suicidal Tendencies/Ozzy Osbourne).

P.O.D. guitarist Marcos Curiel adds, "As we journey through life, certain songs emerge that resonate deeply with our generation and those to come. 'I WON'T BOW DOWN' is one of those gems. It's heartfelt in every sense of the word and anthemic to the core. Enjoy it, turn it up, sing along and always remember: Never bow down."

