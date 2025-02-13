Watch Sebastian Bach's 'To Live Again' Video

(SRO) Sebastian Bach is releasing yet another video from his CHILD WITHIN The Man album (Reigning Phoenix Music). The new video for "To Live Again" marks the seventh from the album and is another collaboration between Bach and Jim Louvau and Tony Aguilera.

"'To Live Again' is the closest song to a ballad on the record. It was co-written with the super talented Myles Kennedy, who also co-wrote the song 'What Do I Got to Lose?' the first single off this record," Sebastian says. "I could not be more proud of this song and this video. This song is the sound of my voice being pushed as far and as hard as it will go, in every way--power, range and emotion. If you have enjoyed the ballads that I have been releasing since the year 1989, I really do think you will enjoy this song and video."

"We have been working on this video for months and months and it was finally completed in January 2025. Without a doubt, this is the most time, effort and pathos that I have ever put into creating a rock video. This video is like a fantasy dream that has been going through my head for the last year. The directors Jim Louvau and Tony Aguilera have made recurring dreams that I have had at night come to life in this beautifully shot video."

This year will see Sebastian expand his horizons with his first-ever art show. In collaboration with Wentworth Gallery, BACH will be making a special in-person appearance on the Monsters of Rock Cruise (March 10-15) showcasing stunning works inspired by his late father, the renowned artist David Bierk. On the live front, look for a May headlining performance at M3 Rock Festival followed by a slot at Summerfest.

