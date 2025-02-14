Avicii Shares 'Forever Yours - Tim's 2016 Ibiza Version'

(ICLG) Interscope Records, Pophouse and the Avicii Estate share Avicii's "Forever Yours - Tim's 2016 Ibiza Version" as an official single in response to fans' reactions to two acclaimed Netflix documentaries: Avicii: I'm Tim and the concert film Avicii: My Last Show, which began streaming on December 31, 2024.

The track was performed during Avicii's final live performance at Ushuaia in Ibiza in 2016, as featured in the film. "Forever Yours - Tim's 2016 Ibiza Version" Feat. Sandro Cavazza is available today on all streaming services. Fans can also expect exclusive content about the track's creation through Avicii's official social media channels.

Producer, songwriter, and DJ, Tim 'Avicii' Bergling released two albums, True (2013) and Stories (2015) before his tragic passing at the age of 28. Avicii's posthumous album, Tim was released in 2019. All three albums are back on the global charts following the release of the pair of documentaries, with fans clamoring for more 'official' releases and "Forever Yours" emerging as a favorite track.

"Forever Yours - Tim's 2016 Ibiza Version" was produced by Tim Bergling and Marcus Thunberg Wessel with vocals performed by Sandro Cavazza. It is quintessential Avicii at his best, exciting the crowd and capturing the electric energy of his performance. The official single preserves the magic of Tim's live performances and celebrates the enduring bond between Avicii and his fans.

Watch "The Creative Journey Behind the Song" video below:

