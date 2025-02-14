Belmont Students Create Russell Dickerson 'Bones (The Wedding Version)' Video

(The GreenRoom) Multi-platinum selling artist Russell Dickerson releases the video for his stunning rendition of 'Bones (The Wedding Version),' created with the help of Belmont University students at The Fisher Center for the Performing Arts.

This deep, heartfelt connection inspired Dickerson to reimagine the song, further enhancing its romantic sentiment. It beautifully captures the love and commitment of the original while reflecting his 'well-worn, loving soul-man vibe' (The Tennessean). Notably, Russell and his wife first met at Belmont, adding even greater significance to this love story.

"Bones is about discovering a love so deep, it feels like it's part of you, woven into your very soul," said Dickerson. "It's a connection that's built to last, something that gives you strength, like it's always been there. For me, that's my wife, Kailey. Our love story began at Belmont, so it only felt right to perform 'Bones (Wedding Version)' in a place that holds so much meaning for us."

From the production team and students to Dickerson's management, band, and crew, many of the professionals involved in the release of "Bones (The Wedding Version)" share a Belmont connection - making it a love story coming full circle.

