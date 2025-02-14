.

Chapel Hart Share 'Perfect For Me' Video

02-14-2025
Chapel Hart Share 'Perfect For Me' Video

(SRO) Renowned female country music trio Chapel Hart have today released their new single and video-"Perfect For Me"-from their most recent GLORY DAYS album. Released on Valentine's Day (today, February 14), the song celebrates the loving, hardworking, and dependable everyday man in your life.

The track was written by Chapel Hart-sisters Danica and Devynn Hart and cousin Trea Swindle-along with co-writer and hitmaker, Leslie Satcher (Martina McBride, "When God Fearin' Women Get The Blues"; George Strait, "Troubadour"; Gretchen Wilson & Merle Haggard, "Politically Uncorrect").

"It feels like it's about time for a song to salute the blue collar 'everyday' working man!" Chapel Hart's Danica Hart says. "And this is it! He may not be rich or have the physique your family and friends thinks he should have, but he loves, respects, honors, and protects you and that makes him...'Perfect For Me!'"

"As soon as they listen to it, every one of my male friends fall in love with this song," the group's Trea Swindle adds. "It's like they immediately picture themselves as that unexpectedly perfect guy, and the crazy thing is, for someone, somewhere, they really are."

Related Stories
Chapel Hart Share 'Perfect For Me' Video

Chapel Hart Celebrating Valentine's Day With 'Perfect For Me'

Stream Chapel Hart's Hartfelt Family Christmas

Chapel Hart Share 'Comes On Santa (Ready For Christmas Now)'

Chapel Hart To Preview Christmas Album With 'Come On Santa (Ready For Christmas Now)'

News > Chapel Hart

Share this article: Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Reddit email this article

advertisement
Day In Rock

Ozzy Osbourne and Billy Morrison Deliver 'Gods Of Rock N Roll'- Don Felder Recovering After On Stage Collapse- Brian Setzer Unable To Play Guitar- more

Allman Bros Offshoot The Brothers Special Shows- Paul McCartney Third And Final Bowery Show- Jimmy Page & The Black Crowes Expand Live at the Greek- more

Day In Country

Dierks Bentley Delivers 'She Hates Me' Video For Valentine's Day- Jason Isbell Streams 'Foxes In The Snow'- Russell Dickerson- more

Reviews

Caught In The Act: Lynch Mob Live 2025

That Sound: Lindsey Buckingham On Fleetwood Mac's 'Rhiannon'

Valentine's Day Gift Guide

Iggy Pop - Live at Montreux Jazz Festival 2023

Journey, Santana Among Stars Coming to SoCal's Yaamava' Resort & Casino at San Manuel

Latest News

Don Felder Recovering After On Stage Collapse

Cheap Trick Forced To Cancel Shows Hours Before Start Time

Watch Damiano David's 'Nothing Beats Like A Heart' Video

Underoath Reveal 'All The Love Is Gone' Video

Ozzy Osbourne and Billy Morrison Deliver 'Gods Of Rock N Roll'

Brian Setzer Unable To Play Guitar Due To Auto-Immune Disease

KISS Celebrate Valentine's Day With Fan-Curated Playlist

Head Automatica Return With New Song 'Annulment'