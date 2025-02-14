Chapel Hart Share 'Perfect For Me' Video

(SRO) Renowned female country music trio Chapel Hart have today released their new single and video-"Perfect For Me"-from their most recent GLORY DAYS album. Released on Valentine's Day (today, February 14), the song celebrates the loving, hardworking, and dependable everyday man in your life.
The track was written by Chapel Hart-sisters Danica and Devynn Hart and cousin Trea Swindle-along with co-writer and hitmaker, Leslie Satcher (Martina McBride, "When God Fearin' Women Get The Blues"; George Strait, "Troubadour"; Gretchen Wilson & Merle Haggard, "Politically Uncorrect").
"It feels like it's about time for a song to salute the blue collar 'everyday' working man!" Chapel Hart's Danica Hart says. "And this is it! He may not be rich or have the physique your family and friends thinks he should have, but he loves, respects, honors, and protects you and that makes him...'Perfect For Me!'"
"As soon as they listen to it, every one of my male friends fall in love with this song," the group's Trea Swindle adds. "It's like they immediately picture themselves as that unexpectedly perfect guy, and the crazy thing is, for someone, somewhere, they really are."
Chapel Hart Celebrating Valentine's Day With 'Perfect For Me'
Stream Chapel Hart's Hartfelt Family Christmas
Chapel Hart Share 'Comes On Santa (Ready For Christmas Now)'
Chapel Hart To Preview Christmas Album With 'Come On Santa (Ready For Christmas Now)'
Ozzy Osbourne and Billy Morrison Deliver 'Gods Of Rock N Roll'- Don Felder Recovering After On Stage Collapse- Brian Setzer Unable To Play Guitar- more
Allman Bros Offshoot The Brothers Special Shows- Paul McCartney Third And Final Bowery Show- Jimmy Page & The Black Crowes Expand Live at the Greek- more
Dierks Bentley Delivers 'She Hates Me' Video For Valentine's Day- Jason Isbell Streams 'Foxes In The Snow'- Russell Dickerson- more
Caught In The Act: Lynch Mob Live 2025
That Sound: Lindsey Buckingham On Fleetwood Mac's 'Rhiannon'
Iggy Pop - Live at Montreux Jazz Festival 2023
Journey, Santana Among Stars Coming to SoCal's Yaamava' Resort & Casino at San Manuel
Don Felder Recovering After On Stage Collapse
Cheap Trick Forced To Cancel Shows Hours Before Start Time
Watch Damiano David's 'Nothing Beats Like A Heart' Video
Underoath Reveal 'All The Love Is Gone' Video
Ozzy Osbourne and Billy Morrison Deliver 'Gods Of Rock N Roll'
Brian Setzer Unable To Play Guitar Due To Auto-Immune Disease
KISS Celebrate Valentine's Day With Fan-Curated Playlist
Head Automatica Return With New Song 'Annulment'