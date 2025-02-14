Chapel Hart Share 'Perfect For Me' Video

(SRO) Renowned female country music trio Chapel Hart have today released their new single and video-"Perfect For Me"-from their most recent GLORY DAYS album. Released on Valentine's Day (today, February 14), the song celebrates the loving, hardworking, and dependable everyday man in your life.

The track was written by Chapel Hart-sisters Danica and Devynn Hart and cousin Trea Swindle-along with co-writer and hitmaker, Leslie Satcher (Martina McBride, "When God Fearin' Women Get The Blues"; George Strait, "Troubadour"; Gretchen Wilson & Merle Haggard, "Politically Uncorrect").

"It feels like it's about time for a song to salute the blue collar 'everyday' working man!" Chapel Hart's Danica Hart says. "And this is it! He may not be rich or have the physique your family and friends thinks he should have, but he loves, respects, honors, and protects you and that makes him...'Perfect For Me!'"

"As soon as they listen to it, every one of my male friends fall in love with this song," the group's Trea Swindle adds. "It's like they immediately picture themselves as that unexpectedly perfect guy, and the crazy thing is, for someone, somewhere, they really are."

