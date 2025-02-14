Dierks Bentley Delivers 'She Hates Me' Video For Valentine's Day

(The GreenRoom) For those who need to laugh to keep from crying this Valentine's Day, multi-Platinum singer/songwriter Dierks Bentley has your back, dropping the grungy delight "She Hates Me." Landing somewhere between Whitley and Weezer, the new track features Bentley's patented style of country with a mischievous edge, plus the tongue-twisting story of a girl who is no longer falling for his country-boy charm.

"She Hates Me" was penned at a writing camp last Spring by Bentley and longtime collaborators Ashley Gorley, Ross Copperman and Chase McGill and falls in line with the spirit of previous hits "Somewhere On A Beach" and "Drunk On A Plane." With production credit going to Copperman, Jon Randall and Mary Hilliard Harrington, the casual cool of Bentley's smoky vocal remains in form, floating on a warm buzz of garage-rocking guitars, grooving drums and spirited hooks.

"We were goofing around with this idea before diving into our next 'serious' song, really just trying to make each other laugh. It just fell out, and I didn't think much more about it after that," Bentley explains. "But then it really came to life in the studio, and then my kids were requesting it and then I was getting texts from friends who had heard it, so I started taking it more seriously! I love any opportunity to laugh at myself - especially my younger self, and 'She Hates Me' definitely provides that. I can't wait for my fans to see the music video!"

Caught somewhere between a revenge-filled reality and a heartbroken man's bourbon induced fantasy, the official music video for "She Hate Me" finds Bentley trapped in a looping nightmare haunted by an ex-girlfriend. Fans can watch the dark, steamy video's every twist and turn below:

