Fountains of Wayne Returning For First Performances In Over A Decade

02-14-2025
(BHM) Fountains of Wayne are back for their first live dates in over a decade. The GRAMMY Award-nominated band - Chris Collingwood (lead vocals, guitar), Jody Porter (lead guitar, backing vocals), and Brian Young (drums), now joined by Eve 6's Max Collins on bass guitar and longtime touring keyboardist Steven M. Gold - have unveiled appearances at two festivals - Milwaukee, WI's Summerfest (Friday, July 4) and Ocean City, MD's Oceans Calling Festival (Friday, September 26).

Founded in 1995 by Collingwood and the late Adam Schlesinger, Fountains of Wayne caused an instant sensation with their modernist approach to classic power pop, fueled by post-adolescent wit, keen intelligence, and a seemingly infinite supply of unforgettable hooks.

Over the course of five critically acclaimed albums, Fountains of Wayne created an indelible canon of guitar-driven pop rock 'n' roll, unabashedly nostalgic yet rich with forward-thinking invention and restless energy. In 2003, the band achieved worldwide success with the irresistible breakthrough hit single (and equally memorable music video), "Stacy's Mom," which catapulted them to the upper echelons of charts around the globe as well as a permanent place in a generation's pop culture consciousness.

Having spent much of the past dozen years pursuing an array of other musical endeavors, coming together only once for a 2020 livestream benefit performance following Schlesinger's tragic passing earlier that year, the members of Fountains of Wayne are now poised to return at last, bringing their singalong choruses, technicolor harmonies, and ringing melodies to stages across America and beyond.

