Head Automatica Return With New Song 'Annulment'

(Atom Splitter) Head Automatica have dropped the sultry new song "Annulment," which operates off a beat that sounds like your own heart. Only their second song to be released in over 18 years, "Annulment" is the hypnotic, modern love song answer to their iconic and beloved track "Beating Heart Baby" from 2004.

A song that has the power to get stuck in your head, "Beating Heart Baby" showed the world the undeniable natural charisma of their frontman, landing Palumbo the unofficial dreamboat title of the alternative scene. Dubbed by VICE as "one of the greatest emo hits of the 2000s"; by SPIN as one of "the 40 best emo love songs," and reported by Alternative Press "one of the century's best tracks ever," there is very little room to find flaw in the delivery, the energy, and the mood that a Head Automatica hit track cultivates. Covered by alt favorites, Waterparks, and listed by Hayley Williams of Paramore as one of her favorite songs, "Beating Heart Baby" still stands up today as one of the very best alternative love songs of rock history.

If you ever found yourself wondering whether or not they still have "it," well, "Annulment" is a proud proclamation and showcase of the years of love Head Automatica have for their fans of decades and new alike.

"The song 'Annulment' is Head Automatica's sound but pushed forward a bit in terms of the mood and production," says singer Daryl Palumbo. "We wanted to maintain all of the colorful production with intricate electronic and sample-based elements while allowing more space for the overall song's feeling and dynamics to stand out. Ensuring the mood of the track carries it while still remaining body-moving is the delicate balance within 'Annulment.'"

The track demonstrates the band's ability to evolve and grow artistically, and to craft an earworm.

