Joanne Shaw Taylor Gives Fans A 'Hell Of A Good Time' For Valentine's Day

(Noble) British blues-rock powerhouse Joanne Shaw Taylor continues to build anticipation for her forthcoming album Black & Gold with the release of her latest single, "Hell Of A Good Time"-an energetic, hard-hitting track that blends her signature fiery guitar work with infectious rock & roll swagger. The song delivers a raucous, no-holds-barred performance while carrying a deeper reflection on the fleeting nature of excess and escape.
"Hell Of A Good Time" is a song about how sometimes a party isn't really a party at all," Joanne explains. "How drinking to excess and always being the life and soul of the party is usually one person's way of running away from themselves. Unfortunately, that lifestyle can't last forever and usually ends up not being a lot of fun."
With lyrics like "Rolling through town, I'll burn it down just like wildfire / Singing and sinning, I like living like a live wire," Joanne captures the exhilarating highs and inevitable lows of living on the edge. Driven by pulsating rhythms, blistering guitar riffs, and anthemic choruses, "Hell Of A Good Time" showcases Joanne at her most uninhibited, bringing an electrifying energy to the Black & Gold track list.
Set for release on June 13th via Joe Bonamassa's Journeyman Records, Black & Gold pushes the boundaries of blues-rock, weaving in elements of Americana, indie rock, and retro '80s pop to create a sound that is as expansive as it is deeply personal. The album explores themes of resilience, self-discovery, and the complexities of human connection, balancing raw vulnerability with bold, fearless innovation.
"Hell Of A Good Time" follows an impressive line-up of recent singles, each offering a unique glimpse into the album's depth and range. Her latest, "Grayer Shade of Blue," explores a once close friendship that ended abruptly. "Who's Gonna Love Me Now" delved into themes of grief and healing, while "I Gotta Stop Letting You Let Me Down" delivered a powerful statement on self-worth and breaking toxic cycles. The deeply reflective "Grayer Shade Of Blue" explored the bittersweet emotions of moving on from a past relationship, adding another layer of emotional depth to the album. Earlier tracks like "All The Things I Said" and Joanne's soul-stirring cover of Sam Sparro's "Black & Gold" further demonstrate the album's dynamic storytelling and genre-defying spirit.
Joanne Shaw Taylor Announces New Album 'Black & Gold'
Joanne Shaw Taylor Delivers 'I Gotta Stop Letting You Let Me Down' Video
Joanne Shaw Taylor Goes Deep With 'Who's Gonna Love Me Now?'
Watch Joanne Shaw Taylor's 'All The Things I Said' Video
