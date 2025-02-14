Jonas Brothers Announce 'Jonascon'

() In celebration of their 20th anniversary, Jonas Brothers are pleased to announce JONASCON, a special one-day event taking place in their home state of New Jersey, on March 23, 2025.

This milestone event will feature live performances, DJ sets, Q&A panels, fan activations, pop-up surprises, immersive experiences, and special guest appearances to celebrate the band's incredible two decades. From their early beginnings to global pop icons, JONASCON will honor the band's incredible journey while also showing their appreciation to the fans who have been with them from the beginning. Register for FREE today at www.JonasBrothers.com.

A nod to their early days of mall performances, a first-of-its-kind music fan event, JONASCON promises to give fans the chance to engage in unique experiences, at one of the largest indoor retail and entertainment centers in the world, American Dream. All who register for JONASCON will also have first access to additional Jonas Brothers-themed events happening throughout the weekend (March 22-23) in both NYC and at American Dream. Additional details on these exclusive, ticketed events will drop in the coming days to registered attendees.

Kicking off the celebratory year, the Brothers penned an open letter to their fans thanking them for two-decades of music and memories that was shared earlier this week on social media.

