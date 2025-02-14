Jonas Brothers Announce 'Jonascon'

() In celebration of their 20th anniversary, Jonas Brothers are pleased to announce JONASCON, a special one-day event taking place in their home state of New Jersey, on March 23, 2025.
This milestone event will feature live performances, DJ sets, Q&A panels, fan activations, pop-up surprises, immersive experiences, and special guest appearances to celebrate the band's incredible two decades. From their early beginnings to global pop icons, JONASCON will honor the band's incredible journey while also showing their appreciation to the fans who have been with them from the beginning. Register for FREE today at www.JonasBrothers.com.
A nod to their early days of mall performances, a first-of-its-kind music fan event, JONASCON promises to give fans the chance to engage in unique experiences, at one of the largest indoor retail and entertainment centers in the world, American Dream. All who register for JONASCON will also have first access to additional Jonas Brothers-themed events happening throughout the weekend (March 22-23) in both NYC and at American Dream. Additional details on these exclusive, ticketed events will drop in the coming days to registered attendees.
Kicking off the celebratory year, the Brothers penned an open letter to their fans thanking them for two-decades of music and memories that was shared earlier this week on social media.
Rascal Flatts Team With Jonas Brothers For 'I Dare You'
Sting, Jonas Brothers, Halsey and OneRepublic Lead Lollapalooza India Lineup
Jonas Brothers Kick Off THE TOUR At Yankee Stadium
Jonas Brothers Announce The TOUR With Stadium and Arena Dates
Ozzy Osbourne and Billy Morrison Deliver 'Gods Of Rock N Roll'- Don Felder Recovering After On Stage Collapse- Brian Setzer Unable To Play Guitar- more
Allman Bros Offshoot The Brothers Special Shows- Paul McCartney Third And Final Bowery Show- Jimmy Page & The Black Crowes Expand Live at the Greek- more
Dierks Bentley Delivers 'She Hates Me' Video For Valentine's Day- Jason Isbell Streams 'Foxes In The Snow'- Russell Dickerson- more
Caught In The Act: Lynch Mob Live 2025
That Sound: Lindsey Buckingham On Fleetwood Mac's 'Rhiannon'
Iggy Pop - Live at Montreux Jazz Festival 2023
Journey, Santana Among Stars Coming to SoCal's Yaamava' Resort & Casino at San Manuel
Don Felder Recovering After On Stage Collapse
Cheap Trick Forced To Cancel Shows Hours Before Start Time
Watch Damiano David's 'Nothing Beats Like A Heart' Video
Underoath Reveal 'All The Love Is Gone' Video
Ozzy Osbourne and Billy Morrison Deliver 'Gods Of Rock N Roll'
Brian Setzer Unable To Play Guitar Due To Auto-Immune Disease
KISS Celebrate Valentine's Day With Fan-Curated Playlist
Head Automatica Return With New Song 'Annulment'