KISS Celebrate Valentine's Day With Fan-Curated Playlist

(fcc) Rock n' roll legends KISS have released a special fan-curated playlist in honor of Valentine's Day. Titled "You Never Forget Your First KISS," the playlist was created by longtime KISS superfan Lori Georgevich who selected songs from the band's discography that highlight some of her incredible "first" KISS memories (first concert, first album, first song heard etc.)
The offering highlights KISS's efforts, following their retirement from touring, to unite fan communities and continue their lasting connection to the KISS Army members. The official playlists will continue to be released as a quarterly tribute to fans and are featured on Spotify and YouTube.
A KISS fan since she was a young teenager in the 70s, Georgevich's own love story is deeply rooted in KISS history. Through the friendships she made in the KISS fandom, she met her now husband (a fellow KISS-fan.)
The couple's wedding was KISS-themed and largely attended by fans of the band - even including KISS band member Eric Singer. Lori also personally plays a role in the KISS world as the unofficial "Rose Girl" - for the last 40 years, she has given a rose to band member Paul during "Rock and Roll All Nite" at every show she attends.
The first official fan playlist was created by superfan Matt Porter who developed a "Hidden Hits" list for KISS songs he felt deserve more recognition. KISS hopes to continue to engage in similar collaborations and activations with fans in the future.
