Offset Marks Valentine's Day With 'TEN'

(ICLG) GRAMMY Award-nominated, multi-platinum superstar Offset rings in Valentine's Day with "TEN," an ice cold take on love out now via Motown Records. Full of quotable bars and high-class flexes, the new cut serves up the rapper's trademark flow over production by London Jae.
Offset articulates some choice words and stern warnings from inside the pocket of a sweltering beat - a mix of booming trap and UK dancehall that inspires a sing-along for anyone who's single at the moment: "I don't need you, I got money / I don't miss you, I got money / Love you, but not like money."
"TEN" follows a pair of end-of-year gifts: Offset's surprise Juice WRLD collab "Celebration" - from the legend's final posthumous album The Party Never Ends - and his hypnotic solo single "Swing My Way," which inspired The Source to attest that "Offset's confidence radiates." Billboard noted that "Offset is closing out 2024 on a high note." The song came with a stunning music video directed by Kid Art co-starring supermodel Anok Yai.
Ozzy Osbourne and Billy Morrison Deliver 'Gods Of Rock N Roll'- Don Felder Recovering After On Stage Collapse- Brian Setzer Unable To Play Guitar- more
Allman Bros Offshoot The Brothers Special Shows- Paul McCartney Third And Final Bowery Show- Jimmy Page & The Black Crowes Expand Live at the Greek- more
Dierks Bentley Delivers 'She Hates Me' Video For Valentine's Day- Jason Isbell Streams 'Foxes In The Snow'- Russell Dickerson- more
Caught In The Act: Lynch Mob Live 2025
That Sound: Lindsey Buckingham On Fleetwood Mac's 'Rhiannon'
Iggy Pop - Live at Montreux Jazz Festival 2023
Journey, Santana Among Stars Coming to SoCal's Yaamava' Resort & Casino at San Manuel
Don Felder Recovering After On Stage Collapse
Cheap Trick Forced To Cancel Shows Hours Before Start Time
Watch Damiano David's 'Nothing Beats Like A Heart' Video
Underoath Reveal 'All The Love Is Gone' Video
Ozzy Osbourne and Billy Morrison Deliver 'Gods Of Rock N Roll'
Brian Setzer Unable To Play Guitar Due To Auto-Immune Disease
KISS Celebrate Valentine's Day With Fan-Curated Playlist
Head Automatica Return With New Song 'Annulment'