Offset Marks Valentine's Day With 'TEN'

(ICLG) GRAMMY Award-nominated, multi-platinum superstar Offset rings in Valentine's Day with "TEN," an ice cold take on love out now via Motown Records. Full of quotable bars and high-class flexes, the new cut serves up the rapper's trademark flow over production by London Jae.

Offset articulates some choice words and stern warnings from inside the pocket of a sweltering beat - a mix of booming trap and UK dancehall that inspires a sing-along for anyone who's single at the moment: "I don't need you, I got money / I don't miss you, I got money / Love you, but not like money."

"TEN" follows a pair of end-of-year gifts: Offset's surprise Juice WRLD collab "Celebration" - from the legend's final posthumous album The Party Never Ends - and his hypnotic solo single "Swing My Way," which inspired The Source to attest that "Offset's confidence radiates." Billboard noted that "Offset is closing out 2024 on a high note." The song came with a stunning music video directed by Kid Art co-starring supermodel Anok Yai.

