Sam Smith Celebrates Valentine's Day With 'Love Is A Stillness'

(Capitol) Multi-platinum, GRAMMY, BRIT, Golden Globe and Oscar winning artist and songwriter Sam Smith shares "Love Is A Stillness" as a Valentine's gift to their fans. The song is accompanied by an official video filmed on the streets of New York City which celebrates the purest moments of love, in all its forms.
Sam had this to say about the new track, "This song is such a special song to me and because it's Valentine's Day I wanted to share this with you as a gift to say I love you."
Sam Smith is one of the most celebrated musical artists to emerge in recent history. A five-time GRAMMY winner, Sam holds two Guinness World Records - for the most consecutive weeks in the U.K. Top 10 Album Chart (for their 2014 debut, In The Lonely Hour) and for having the first James Bond Theme to reach No.1 on the U.K. charts (for the Oscar and Golden Globe-winning "Writing's on the Wall"). Sam has amassed over 49 million adjusted album sales, 300 million single sales and 84 billion career streams across their catalog of critically acclaimed albums In the Lonely Hour, The Thrill of It All, Love Goes and GLORIA which Rolling Stone praised as "their deepest album yet."
