Styx and Kevin Cronin Band To Play Full Albums On Summer Tour

(ABC) Legendary rockers Styx and Kevin Cronin, the iconic voice and writer behind REO Speedwagon's greatest hits, recently wrapped up hugely successful sold-out residencies at The Venetian Theatre. For the first time in their 50-plus-year career in Las Vegas, NV, Styx performed 1977's THE GRAND ILLUSION in its entirety, while REO Speedwagon performed 1980's HI INFIDELITY in its entirety.
Due to the overwhelming response from both residencies, Styx and The Kevin Cronin Band wanted to give a very special Valentine's Day gift to their fans with the announcement that they're bringing these special album shows for the first time, plus their hits, to the amphitheaters and arenas later this summer as part of their "Brotherhood of Rock" tour.
The "Brotherhood of Rock" tour, along with special guest Don Felder (a former lead guitarist of the Eagles), will kick off May 28 in Greenville, SC at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena. It wouldn't be summer without a live celebration of some of the greatest Rock anthems of all time from each of these multi-Platinum albums, including "Come Sail Away," "Keep On Loving You," "Fooling Yourself (The Angry Young Man)," "Take It on the Run," along with "Hotel California" and other classics by the Eagles.
As Styx declares, "When people fall in love with a great album, they fall in love with it for life. To play that album in a LIVE concert stirs a unique set of emotions in each member of the audience and it's really a joy to experience! Styx saw that firsthand back in 2010 when we first played THE GRAND ILLUSION in its entirety, playing those songs in the exact sequence they appear on record. Now in 2025, after performing THE GRAND ILLUSION for five sold-out nights in Las Vegas, we are excited to bring this show to our summer tour. In addition, our touring mates, Kevin Cronin and the music of REO Speedwagon will feature a full performance of their mega successful HI INFIDELITY album and Don Felder will be performing the song he co-wrote, 'Hotel California' and other hits from his career. It's going to be quite a celebration!"
Kevin Cronin said, "We had a blast performing 'An Evening of HI INFIDELITY...and More' for our three Las Vegas residencies in 2023/24 as REO Speedwagon. This year, that same band is called the Kevin Cronin Band. Dave Amato (lead guitar/vocals) and Bryan Hitt (drums) have been with me in REO for over 35 years. Derek Hilland (keyboards: Whitesnake, Rick Springfield) and Matt Bissonette (twelve years on bass with Elton John) came on board in 2023, and we have all been together ever since. In 2025, The Kevin Cronin Band will be performing the entire HI INFIDELITY album, including 'Keep on Loving You' and 'Take it on the Run.' Plus, hits such as 'Can't Fight This Feeling,' 'Time for me to Fly,' and 'Roll with the Changes,' which I wrote, and sang on the REO Speedwagon records. And, we get to hear our brothers, Styx play their THE GRAND ILLUSION album and all their biggest hits every night too! It's gonna be an '80s-style rock and roll jam...come on out and join the party!"
Wed 5/28 Greenville, SC Bon Secours Wellness Arena
Sat 5/31 Tampa, FL MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
Mon 6/2 Jacksonville, FL Daily's Place
Wed 6/4 Austin, TX Germania Insurance Amphitheater
Fri 6/6 The Woodlands, TX The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman
Sat 6/7 Ridgedale, MO Thunder Ridge Nature Arena
Mon 6/9 Denver, CO Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre
Wed 6/11 Salt Lake City, UT Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre
Fri 6/13 Concord, CA Toyota Pavilion at Concord
Sat 6/14 Bend, OR Hayden Homes Amphitheater
Sun 6/15 Ridgefield, WA Cascades Amphitheater
Sat 6/28 Albuquerque, NM Isleta Amphitheater
Mon 6/30 Colorado Springs, CO Ford Amphitheatre
Wed 7/2 Kansas City, MO Starlight Theatre
Sat 7/5 Birmingham, AL Coca-Cola Amphitheater
Sun 7/6 Alpharetta, GA Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
Tue 7/8 Charlotte, NC PNC Music Pavilion
Wed 7/9 Raleigh, NC Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
Fri 7/11 Virginia Beach, VA Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater
Sat 7/12 Bristow, VA Jiffy Lube Live
Mon 7/14 Syracuse, NY Empower Federal Credit Union Amphitheater at Lakeview
Tue 7/15 Bridgeport, CT Hartford HealthC
