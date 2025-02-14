Styx and Kevin Cronin Band To Play Full Albums On Summer Tour

(ABC) Legendary rockers Styx and Kevin Cronin, the iconic voice and writer behind REO Speedwagon's greatest hits, recently wrapped up hugely successful sold-out residencies at The Venetian Theatre. For the first time in their 50-plus-year career in Las Vegas, NV, Styx performed 1977's THE GRAND ILLUSION in its entirety, while REO Speedwagon performed 1980's HI INFIDELITY in its entirety.

Due to the overwhelming response from both residencies, Styx and The Kevin Cronin Band wanted to give a very special Valentine's Day gift to their fans with the announcement that they're bringing these special album shows for the first time, plus their hits, to the amphitheaters and arenas later this summer as part of their "Brotherhood of Rock" tour.

The "Brotherhood of Rock" tour, along with special guest Don Felder (a former lead guitarist of the Eagles), will kick off May 28 in Greenville, SC at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena. It wouldn't be summer without a live celebration of some of the greatest Rock anthems of all time from each of these multi-Platinum albums, including "Come Sail Away," "Keep On Loving You," "Fooling Yourself (The Angry Young Man)," "Take It on the Run," along with "Hotel California" and other classics by the Eagles.

As Styx declares, "When people fall in love with a great album, they fall in love with it for life. To play that album in a LIVE concert stirs a unique set of emotions in each member of the audience and it's really a joy to experience! Styx saw that firsthand back in 2010 when we first played THE GRAND ILLUSION in its entirety, playing those songs in the exact sequence they appear on record. Now in 2025, after performing THE GRAND ILLUSION for five sold-out nights in Las Vegas, we are excited to bring this show to our summer tour. In addition, our touring mates, Kevin Cronin and the music of REO Speedwagon will feature a full performance of their mega successful HI INFIDELITY album and Don Felder will be performing the song he co-wrote, 'Hotel California' and other hits from his career. It's going to be quite a celebration!"

Kevin Cronin said, "We had a blast performing 'An Evening of HI INFIDELITY...and More' for our three Las Vegas residencies in 2023/24 as REO Speedwagon. This year, that same band is called the Kevin Cronin Band. Dave Amato (lead guitar/vocals) and Bryan Hitt (drums) have been with me in REO for over 35 years. Derek Hilland (keyboards: Whitesnake, Rick Springfield) and Matt Bissonette (twelve years on bass with Elton John) came on board in 2023, and we have all been together ever since. In 2025, The Kevin Cronin Band will be performing the entire HI INFIDELITY album, including 'Keep on Loving You' and 'Take it on the Run.' Plus, hits such as 'Can't Fight This Feeling,' 'Time for me to Fly,' and 'Roll with the Changes,' which I wrote, and sang on the REO Speedwagon records. And, we get to hear our brothers, Styx play their THE GRAND ILLUSION album and all their biggest hits every night too! It's gonna be an '80s-style rock and roll jam...come on out and join the party!"

Wed 5/28 Greenville, SC Bon Secours Wellness Arena

Sat 5/31 Tampa, FL MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

Mon 6/2 Jacksonville, FL Daily's Place

Wed 6/4 Austin, TX Germania Insurance Amphitheater

Fri 6/6 The Woodlands, TX The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman

Sat 6/7 Ridgedale, MO Thunder Ridge Nature Arena

Mon 6/9 Denver, CO Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre

Wed 6/11 Salt Lake City, UT Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre

Fri 6/13 Concord, CA Toyota Pavilion at Concord

Sat 6/14 Bend, OR Hayden Homes Amphitheater

Sun 6/15 Ridgefield, WA Cascades Amphitheater

Sat 6/28 Albuquerque, NM Isleta Amphitheater

Mon 6/30 Colorado Springs, CO Ford Amphitheatre

Wed 7/2 Kansas City, MO Starlight Theatre

Sat 7/5 Birmingham, AL Coca-Cola Amphitheater

Sun 7/6 Alpharetta, GA Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

Tue 7/8 Charlotte, NC PNC Music Pavilion

Wed 7/9 Raleigh, NC Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

Fri 7/11 Virginia Beach, VA Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater

Sat 7/12 Bristow, VA Jiffy Lube Live

Mon 7/14 Syracuse, NY Empower Federal Credit Union Amphitheater at Lakeview

Tue 7/15 Bridgeport, CT Hartford HealthC

are Amphitheater

Fri 7/18 Gilford, NH BankNH Pavilion

Sat 7/19 Mansfield, MA Xfinity Center

Sun 7/20 Holmdel, NJ PNC Bank Arts Center

Fri 8/1 Dallas, TX Dos Equis Pavilion

Sat 8/2 Brandon, MS Brandon Amphitheater

Mon 8/4 Franklin, TN FirstBank Amphitheater

Wed 8/6 Richmond, VA Allianz Amphitheater at Riverfront

Fri 8/8 Camden, NJ Freedom Mortgage Pavilion

Sun 8/10 Burgettstown, PA The Pavilion at Star Lake

Tue 8/12 Saratoga Springs, NY Broadview Stage at SPAC

Wed 8/13 Toronto, ON Budweiser Stage

Fri 8/15 Noblesville, IN Ruoff Music Center

Sat 8/16 Clarkston, MI Pine Knob Music Theatre

Tue 8/19 Cincinnati, OH Riverbend Music Center

Wed 8/20 Cuyahoga Falls, OH Blossom Music Center

Fri 8/22 St. Louis, MO Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Sat 8/23 Tinley Park, IL Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre

Sun 8/24 Milwaukee, WI American Family Insurance Amphitheater

