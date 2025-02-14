Watch Damiano David's 'Nothing Breaks Like A Heart' Video

(fcc) Maneskin frontman Damiano David has shared a music video for his cover of Mark Ronson feat. Miley Cyrus' 2018 worldwide hit 'Nothing Breaks Like A Heart'. The track was originally released in January as part of this year's 'Spotify Singles for Valentine's Day' series.
Shot in Damiano's hometown of Rome, the video oscillates between intimate close shots of Damiano and his performance, backed by moody low lighting to perfectly capture the raw emotion Damiano instills in the song and the intensity of his performance. The video was shot at the Forum Studio, where the music of Italian composer and orchestrator Ennio Morricone was recorded . Speaking on this, Damiano says: "Whenever I've had an urgent need to cut a song I've always done it at Ennio's studio, so it was nice to go back and shoot this video and spend some proper time there. It really feels like you're in the presence of an icon there, and especially being in my home of Rome, it always feels very special."
'Nothing Breaks Like A Heart (Spotify Single)' sees Damiano play on the contrast between traditional Valentine's Day and a more mature, emotional, and unconventional vision of love, using his voice to explore and interpret the pain of love with passion and vulnerability. In Damiano's version of the song, you can hear vintage instruments like theremin, mellotron, vintage tambourine and tubular bells.
On the track, Damiano says "Spotify gave me the opportunity to explore my personal vision of Valentine's Day, I chose 'Nothing Breaks Like a Heart' because it addresses love in its most complex form: passion, pain, and the diversity of those who experience this occasion. Going beyond the surface and tackling the deeper complexity of love, without filters."
Maneskin's Damiano David Expands And Upgrades 2025 Solo Tour
Damiano David Announce 2025 World Tour
Maneskin's Damiano David Going Solo With 'Silverlines'
Watch Damiano David's 'Nothing Beats Like A Heart' Video
