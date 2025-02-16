Caylee Hammack Pens Romance Novel Companion To Album 'Bed Of Roses'

(The GreenRoom) Capitol Records Nashville artist Caylee Hammack announces the must-read counterpart to her forthcoming album, BED OF ROSES, a romance novel about a young woman finding herself - and love - in unexpected places, releasing March 7th.

Exclusively revealing the cover with People, the book published by Podium Entertainment is co-authored by Hammack and New York Times-bestselling author Carolyn Brown, with each chapter correlating to track titles on the album with the same name, inspired by the stories that molded her into the artist she is today, and taking readers on a journey from heartbreak to healing.

"I was a child who grew up on paperback romances stolen from my aunt's bookshelves. I envisioned each song on this album as a book initially, so writing one to pair with this project felt like a natural move," Hammack says. "As creators, we look for ways to connect with our listeners, and this book was a good avenue to tell some backstories of the heartbreak ballads and love songs on this album, while also sharing a new story inspired by the songs after writing them. Life is the bed you make, grow a good one."

The Georgia born country crooner releases her much-anticipated sophomore album Bed Of Roses on March 7th, with 13 fresh tracks tracing the universal story of a 20-something's coming of age with a mix of gypsy soul, 70's twang, and heel stomping red-dirt rock. Sharing producer credits with studio savants Dann Huff and John Osborne, the project is filled with raw emotions and riveting energy sharing tales of life, love and loss.

Released today, the latest drop from the project "How Long" is a soulful, spacious country slow jam that captures the romantic torture of waiting for love to bloom. Watch the official music video accompanying the track below:

Related Stories

Caylee Hammack Shares 'Bed Of Roses' Video

Caylee Hammack Shares 'Blue Christmas' Performance Video

Caylee Hammack Gives 'Blue Christmas' A Country Makeover

Caylee Hammack 'Breaking Dishes' With New Single and Visualizer

News > Caylee Hammack