Craig Campbell Delivers 'Missing You'

(CEG) Craig Campbell recently announced assembling a team of the best promotion people in the business to take his new single to country radio. Today, the uptempo "Missing You" is available for immediate airplay and streaming on Grindstone Recordings via STEM.
"This is the day I've been dreaming about and planning for quite some time," said Craig. "As I said before, I wouldn't have the career, the fanbase and the touring schedule I have without the incredible support of country radio. Here we go!"
Initially released on his 2018 See You Try album, "Missing You" has been a fan favorite for many years. The song was written by Jonathan Singleton, Barry Dean, and Dave Barnes. Craig recorded the updated version of the song that explores the feelings of longing and regret after a breakup. He produced the track with Jeremy Stover and recorded it at Station West in Berry Hill, TN. Bart Busch mixed the single at 1081 Studio, and he engineered it with Austin Stanley.
The "Missing You" team of industry vets includes Brent Battles, Rocco Cosco, Gwen Foster, and Matt Galvin.
The lyric video for "Missing You" is available below, and a music video shot by Love Valley will be released this week.
Craig will hit the road for a string of dates promoting "Missing You" beginning February 27 in Post Falls, Idaho and February 28 in Tacoma, Washington.
Craig Campbell To Deliver 'Missing You' On Valentine's Day
Craig Campbell & Family to Release Three Christmas Songs on Black Friday
Craig Campbell Releasing New Version Of 'Family Man' This Week
Craig Campbell Streams 'Class On '89' Album
Post Malone Fronts Nirvana Reunion At SNL 50 Concert- blink-182 & Alkaline Trio Rock Hollywood Palladium for LA Fire Relief- more
Guns N' Roses Fuel Finale Of Cobra Kai- Watch Ozzy Osbourne and Billy Morrison's 'Gods Of Rock N Roll' Video- more
Sturgill Simpson Plots Who The F Is Johnny Blue Skies? Tour- Dierks Bentley Delivers 'She Hates Me' Video For Valentine's Day- Jason Isbell- more
Caught In The Act: Lynch Mob Live 2025
That Sound: Lindsey Buckingham On Fleetwood Mac's 'Rhiannon'
Iggy Pop - Live at Montreux Jazz Festival 2023
Journey, Santana Among Stars Coming to SoCal's Yaamava' Resort & Casino at San Manuel
Post Malone Fronts Nirvana Reunion At SNL 50 Concert
blink-182 & Alkaline Trio Rock Hollywood Palladium for LA Fire Relief
Mark Kendall Takes Great White, Remembers Jack Russell and More
Watch Ben Kweller's 'Dollar Store (Feat. Waxahatchee)' Video
The Dead Daisies Reveal 'Love That'll Never Be' Video
The Lucid Announce Live Debut With 'Risk Machine' Video Release
The Wrecks Plot The INSIDE : OUTSIDE Tour
Neil Giraldo Talks Pat Benatar, Jesse's Girl And More