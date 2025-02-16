Craig Campbell Delivers 'Missing You'

(CEG) Craig Campbell recently announced assembling a team of the best promotion people in the business to take his new single to country radio. Today, the uptempo "Missing You" is available for immediate airplay and streaming on Grindstone Recordings via STEM.

"This is the day I've been dreaming about and planning for quite some time," said Craig. "As I said before, I wouldn't have the career, the fanbase and the touring schedule I have without the incredible support of country radio. Here we go!"

Initially released on his 2018 See You Try album, "Missing You" has been a fan favorite for many years. The song was written by Jonathan Singleton, Barry Dean, and Dave Barnes. Craig recorded the updated version of the song that explores the feelings of longing and regret after a breakup. He produced the track with Jeremy Stover and recorded it at Station West in Berry Hill, TN. Bart Busch mixed the single at 1081 Studio, and he engineered it with Austin Stanley.

The "Missing You" team of industry vets includes Brent Battles, Rocco Cosco, Gwen Foster, and Matt Galvin.

The lyric video for "Missing You" is available below, and a music video shot by Love Valley will be released this week.

Craig will hit the road for a string of dates promoting "Missing You" beginning February 27 in Post Falls, Idaho and February 28 in Tacoma, Washington.

