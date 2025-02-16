Daniel Caesar And Rex Orange County Team Up

(Republic) GRAMMY Award-winning multi-platinum singer, songwriter, multi-instrumentalist, and producer Daniel Caesar and multi-platinum singer, songwriter, multi-instrumentalist, and producer Rex Orange County team up for a very special new two-track bundle, Rearrange My World / There's A Field (That's Only Yours), out now via Republic Records. The release features two new collaborations by the beloved genre-bending artists, as they notably join forces to gift their fans with a surprise release.
Written by Daniel Caesar and Rex Orange County alongside Mustafa and Blood Orange's Devonte Hynes and produced by Caesar, Rex, and Mustafa, "Rearrange My World" begins with ethereal keys gently playing against a sparse soundscape, as Rex Orange County sets the scene singing, "Can we walk until I know who I am? I live above a bar I've never been. I think about more than I can spend." Daniel Caesar joins in on the hook's harmonies, as the two artists' voices perfectly meld together singing, "Can you, rearrange my world the way you do?," before taking lead on the second verse.
On "There's a Field (That's Only Yours)," delicately plucked acoustic guitar underlines stripped vocals from Caesar and Rex before an emotionally charged verse, "I can't fall with you, but I'll fall with you. Right down to this old floor, there's a field that's only yours." The track was written and produced by Caesar, Rex, and Mustafa.
Rearrange My World / There's A Field (That's Only Yours) sees the two prolific artists breaking creative boundaries once again.
