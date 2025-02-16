.

Daniel Caesar And Rex Orange County Team Up

02-16-2025
Daniel Caesar And Rex Orange County Team Up

(Republic) GRAMMY Award-winning multi-platinum singer, songwriter, multi-instrumentalist, and producer Daniel Caesar and multi-platinum singer, songwriter, multi-instrumentalist, and producer Rex Orange County team up for a very special new two-track bundle, Rearrange My World / There's A Field (That's Only Yours), out now via Republic Records. The release features two new collaborations by the beloved genre-bending artists, as they notably join forces to gift their fans with a surprise release.

Written by Daniel Caesar and Rex Orange County alongside Mustafa and Blood Orange's Devonte Hynes and produced by Caesar, Rex, and Mustafa, "Rearrange My World" begins with ethereal keys gently playing against a sparse soundscape, as Rex Orange County sets the scene singing, "Can we walk until I know who I am? I live above a bar I've never been. I think about more than I can spend." Daniel Caesar joins in on the hook's harmonies, as the two artists' voices perfectly meld together singing, "Can you, rearrange my world the way you do?," before taking lead on the second verse.

On "There's a Field (That's Only Yours)," delicately plucked acoustic guitar underlines stripped vocals from Caesar and Rex before an emotionally charged verse, "I can't fall with you, but I'll fall with you. Right down to this old floor, there's a field that's only yours." The track was written and produced by Caesar, Rex, and Mustafa.

Rearrange My World / There's A Field (That's Only Yours) sees the two prolific artists breaking creative boundaries once again.

Related Stories
Daniel Caesar And Rex Orange County Team Up

Rex Orange County Shares 'Amazing' Video

News > Rex Orange County

Share this article: Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Reddit email this article

advertisement
Day In Rock

Post Malone Fronts Nirvana Reunion At SNL 50 Concert- blink-182 & Alkaline Trio Rock Hollywood Palladium for LA Fire Relief- more

Guns N' Roses Fuel Finale Of Cobra Kai- Watch Ozzy Osbourne and Billy Morrison's 'Gods Of Rock N Roll' Video- more

Day In Country

Sturgill Simpson Plots Who The F Is Johnny Blue Skies? Tour- Dierks Bentley Delivers 'She Hates Me' Video For Valentine's Day- Jason Isbell- more

Reviews

Caught In The Act: Lynch Mob Live 2025

That Sound: Lindsey Buckingham On Fleetwood Mac's 'Rhiannon'

Valentine's Day Gift Guide

Iggy Pop - Live at Montreux Jazz Festival 2023

Journey, Santana Among Stars Coming to SoCal's Yaamava' Resort & Casino at San Manuel

Latest News

Post Malone Fronts Nirvana Reunion At SNL 50 Concert

blink-182 & Alkaline Trio Rock Hollywood Palladium for LA Fire Relief

Mark Kendall Takes Great White, Remembers Jack Russell and More

Watch Ben Kweller's 'Dollar Store (Feat. Waxahatchee)' Video

The Dead Daisies Reveal 'Love That'll Never Be' Video

The Lucid Announce Live Debut With 'Risk Machine' Video Release

The Wrecks Plot The INSIDE : OUTSIDE Tour

Neil Giraldo Talks Pat Benatar, Jesse's Girl And More