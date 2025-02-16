.

Doobie Brothers Tap Jimmy Buffett's Coral Reefer Band For North American Tour

02-16-2025
Doobie Brothers Tap Jimmy Buffett's Coral Reefer Band For North American Tour

(117) Jimmy Buffett's Coral Reefer Band, led by Hall of Fame singer/songwriter Mac McAnally, will be hitting the road to support Rock and Roll Hall of Famers, The Doobie Brothers on select dates of their upcoming summer tour.

The newly announced tour, produced by Live Nation, kicks off in Detroit and includes shows in New York, Boston, Chicago and Toronto, with more dates to be announced. The Coral Reefer Band will support from August 4th through September 18th.

The Coral Reefer Band is the touring and recording band of beloved American singer-songwriter Jimmy Buffett. The band performed with Buffett until his passing in 2023, and continues celebrating and performing his music at his request. The band reunited for the first time at 2024's 'Keep the Party Going: A Tribute to Jimmy Buffett' concert at the Hollywood Bowl. The Coral Reefer Band will keep the party going this summer bringing the hits of Jimmy Buffett to Parrot Heads and new audiences alike on all dates of the upcoming Walk This Road tour. In addition to 10-time CMA Musician of the Year, singer/songwriter Mac McAnally who leads the Reefers, the touring band includes Scotty Emerick, Robert Greenidge, Peter Mayer, Jim Mayer, Roger Guth, Mick Utley, Doyle Grisham, John Lovell, Tina Gullickson, Nadirah Shakoor and Eric Darken.

"The Coral Reefers are excited and honored to share the stage as guests of the Doobie Brothers. They embody the best in American Music and we aspire to do the same." said Mac.

WALK THIS ROAD TOUR DATES FEATURING THE CORAL REEFER BAND:
8.4.25 - Detroit, MI - Pine Knob Music Theatre
8.6.25 - Burgettstown, PA - The Pavilion at Star Lake
8.7.25 - Holmdel, NJ - PNC Bank Arts Center
8.9.25 - Bristow, VA - Jiffy Lube Live
8.10.25 - Wantagh, NY - Northwell at Jones Beach
8.12.25 - Virginia Beach, VA - Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheatre
8.13.25 - Camden, NJ - Freedom Mortgage Pavilion
8.15.25 - Boston, MA - Xfinity Center
8.17.25 - Gilford, NH - BankNH Pavilion
8.18.25 - Saratoga Springs, NY - Broadview Stage at SPAC
9.4.25 - St. Louis, MO - Hollywood Casino Amphitheater
9.5.25 - Ridgedale, MO - Thunder Ridge Nature Arena
9.9.25 - Milwaukee, WI - American Family Insurance Amphitheatre
9.10.25 - Tinley Park, IL - Credit Union 1 Amphitheater
9.12.25 - Cincinnati, OH - Riverbend Music Center
9.13.25 - Noblesville, IN - Ruoff Music Center
9.15.25 - Franklin, TN - FirstBank Amphitheatre
9.17.25 - Cuyahoga Falls, OH - Blossom Music Center
9.18.25 - Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage

Related Stories
Doobie Brothers Tap Jimmy Buffett's Coral Reefer Band For North American Tour

News > Coral Reefer Band

Share this article: Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Reddit email this article

advertisement
Day In Rock

Post Malone Fronts Nirvana Reunion At SNL 50 Concert- blink-182 & Alkaline Trio Rock Hollywood Palladium for LA Fire Relief- more

Guns N' Roses Fuel Finale Of Cobra Kai- Watch Ozzy Osbourne and Billy Morrison's 'Gods Of Rock N Roll' Video- more

Day In Country

Sturgill Simpson Plots Who The F Is Johnny Blue Skies? Tour- Dierks Bentley Delivers 'She Hates Me' Video For Valentine's Day- Jason Isbell- more

Reviews

Caught In The Act: Lynch Mob Live 2025

That Sound: Lindsey Buckingham On Fleetwood Mac's 'Rhiannon'

Valentine's Day Gift Guide

Iggy Pop - Live at Montreux Jazz Festival 2023

Journey, Santana Among Stars Coming to SoCal's Yaamava' Resort & Casino at San Manuel

Latest News

Post Malone Fronts Nirvana Reunion At SNL 50 Concert

blink-182 & Alkaline Trio Rock Hollywood Palladium for LA Fire Relief

Mark Kendall Takes Great White, Remembers Jack Russell and More

Watch Ben Kweller's 'Dollar Store (Feat. Waxahatchee)' Video

The Dead Daisies Reveal 'Love That'll Never Be' Video

The Lucid Announce Live Debut With 'Risk Machine' Video Release

The Wrecks Plot The INSIDE : OUTSIDE Tour

Neil Giraldo Talks Pat Benatar, Jesse's Girl And More