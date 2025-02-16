Doobie Brothers Tap Jimmy Buffett's Coral Reefer Band For North American Tour

(117) Jimmy Buffett's Coral Reefer Band, led by Hall of Fame singer/songwriter Mac McAnally, will be hitting the road to support Rock and Roll Hall of Famers, The Doobie Brothers on select dates of their upcoming summer tour.

The newly announced tour, produced by Live Nation, kicks off in Detroit and includes shows in New York, Boston, Chicago and Toronto, with more dates to be announced. The Coral Reefer Band will support from August 4th through September 18th.

The Coral Reefer Band is the touring and recording band of beloved American singer-songwriter Jimmy Buffett. The band performed with Buffett until his passing in 2023, and continues celebrating and performing his music at his request. The band reunited for the first time at 2024's 'Keep the Party Going: A Tribute to Jimmy Buffett' concert at the Hollywood Bowl. The Coral Reefer Band will keep the party going this summer bringing the hits of Jimmy Buffett to Parrot Heads and new audiences alike on all dates of the upcoming Walk This Road tour. In addition to 10-time CMA Musician of the Year, singer/songwriter Mac McAnally who leads the Reefers, the touring band includes Scotty Emerick, Robert Greenidge, Peter Mayer, Jim Mayer, Roger Guth, Mick Utley, Doyle Grisham, John Lovell, Tina Gullickson, Nadirah Shakoor and Eric Darken.

"The Coral Reefers are excited and honored to share the stage as guests of the Doobie Brothers. They embody the best in American Music and we aspire to do the same." said Mac.

WALK THIS ROAD TOUR DATES FEATURING THE CORAL REEFER BAND:

8.4.25 - Detroit, MI - Pine Knob Music Theatre

8.6.25 - Burgettstown, PA - The Pavilion at Star Lake

8.7.25 - Holmdel, NJ - PNC Bank Arts Center

8.9.25 - Bristow, VA - Jiffy Lube Live

8.10.25 - Wantagh, NY - Northwell at Jones Beach

8.12.25 - Virginia Beach, VA - Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheatre

8.13.25 - Camden, NJ - Freedom Mortgage Pavilion

8.15.25 - Boston, MA - Xfinity Center

8.17.25 - Gilford, NH - BankNH Pavilion

8.18.25 - Saratoga Springs, NY - Broadview Stage at SPAC

9.4.25 - St. Louis, MO - Hollywood Casino Amphitheater

9.5.25 - Ridgedale, MO - Thunder Ridge Nature Arena

9.9.25 - Milwaukee, WI - American Family Insurance Amphitheatre

9.10.25 - Tinley Park, IL - Credit Union 1 Amphitheater

9.12.25 - Cincinnati, OH - Riverbend Music Center

9.13.25 - Noblesville, IN - Ruoff Music Center

9.15.25 - Franklin, TN - FirstBank Amphitheatre

9.17.25 - Cuyahoga Falls, OH - Blossom Music Center

9.18.25 - Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage

Related Stories

News > Coral Reefer Band