Drew & Ellie Holcomb Add Ryman Date To Memory Bank Tour

(The Syndicate) Drew & Ellie Holcomb are extending their Memory Bank Tour with an added date at the iconic Ryman Auditorium in Nashville on May 2nd, along with five new shows in New England this summer including stops in Newport, RI, and Portland, ME.

Currently on their largest headline tour to date, the couple is bringing their dynamic live performances to cities coast-to-coast, including New York City and San Diego, and back to their hometown of Nashville.

The title track off their first official studio album, Memory Bank, continues to gain momentum, currently sitting at #7 on the Americana Radio chart. Memory Bank features a rich southern sound that bridges Drew and Ellie's solo projects - from Drew's ongoing success as frontman of Drew Holcomb & The Neighbors (whose song "Find Your People" reached Number 1 on the Americana Chart in 2023) to Ellie's triumphs within the CCM industry, highlighted by four Dove Awards, two Top 10 singles, and a best-selling devotional book. Stacked with melodic hooks, vocal harmonies, and autobiographical storytelling, Memory Bank captures all the emotion and momentum of two musical lifers who've spent much of their adulthoods on the move.

The couple started the year off strong, making their National TV debut on The Kelly Clarkson Show on Friday, January 10th.

Drew and Ellie Holcomb: Memory Bank Tour

Feb 14 at Woodruff Arts Center in Atlanta, GA

Feb 15 at Mississippi State University - Riley Center in Meridian, MS

Feb 16 at Alabama Theatre in Birmingham, AL

Feb 18 at Knight Theatre in Charlotte, NC

Feb 19 at Newberry Opera House in Newberry, SC

Feb 20 at Charleston Music Hall in Charleston, SC

Feb 22 at Sony Hall in New York, NY

Feb 23 at Lincoln Theatre in Washington, DC

Feb 25 at Kent State Univ. at Tuscarawas - Performing Arts Ctr in New Philadelphia, OH

Feb 26 at Taft Theatre in Cincinnati, OH

Feb 28 at Flagstar Strand Theatre For Performing of Arts in Pontiac, MI

Mar 1 at Blue Gate Theater in Shipshewana, IN

Mar 2 at The Fitzgerald Theater in Saint Paul, MN

Mar 4 at Barrymore Theatre in Madison, WI

Mar 6 at The Englert Theatre in Iowa City, IA

Mar 7 at Stiefel Theatre for the Performing Arts in Salina, KS

Mar 8 at The Sheldon Concert Hall in St. Louis, MO

Mar 9 at Northwestern University - Cahn Auditorium in Evanston, IL

Mar 27 at The Heights Theater in Houston, TX

Mar 28 at Paramount Theatre in Austin, TX

Mar 29 at Majestic Theatre in Dallas, TX

Mar 30 at The Jones Assembly in Oklahoma City, OK

Apr 2 at Uptown Theatre in Napa, CA

Apr 3 at The Fremont Theater in San Luis Obispo, CA

Apr 4 at House of Blues Anaheim in Anaheim, CA

Apr 6 at Humphrey's in San Diego, CA

May 2 at Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, TN

May 3 at Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, TN

Jul 18 at Jane Pickens Theatre in Newport, RI

Jul 19 at The Music Hall in Portsmouth, NH

Jul 26 at State Theatre in Portland, ME

Aug 1 at Shalin Liu Performance Center in Rockport, MA

Aug 2 at Katherine Hepburn Cultural Arts Center in Old Saybrook, CT

Related Stories

Drew & Ellie Holcomb Take 'High Seas' With New Song

Drew & Ellie Holcomb Share 'Memory Bank' Video To Announce New Album and Tour

Vince Gill Joins Drew Holcomb & The Neighbors On 'Green Light'

Hear Drew Holcomb & The Neighbors' New Song 'Easy Together'

News > Holcomb