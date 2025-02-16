JISOO Shakes Things Up With 'earthquake' Video

(Warner) South Korean superstar singer, actress, and international style icon JISOO releases her highly anticipated debut mini album AMORTAGE via Warner Records. The project includes her lead single "earthquake" and its accompanying Christian Breslauer (Doja Cat, SZA, Ariana Grande) directed music video.

"My debut mini album AMORTAGE is finally here! It is a collection of stories about love - the highs, the lows and everything in between," says JISOO. "I poured my heart into this project and I'm so excited to share it with you all. Thank you, BLINKS, for your endless love and support. This one's for you!"

AMORTAGE is JISOO's most comprehensive solo work yet and marks a "rebirth" of the global superstar. The project includes two English and two English/Korean language tracks. Full tracklist below. AMORTAGE is a fusion of "amor" and "montage," leaning into the emotional stages of love and the many moments of a relationship. Together, the songs create a vivid reel of this journey.

Attracting over 79+ million Instagram followers and generating billions of streams, JISOO ignited her meteoric solo rise in 2023. She made history with her debut single album Me, netting a series of accolades and popping off as "the best-selling album by a female soloist in South Korea" and "the first to sell over a million copies." With the breakout "꽃(FLOWER)," she impressively emerged as the "First Female K-Pop Solo Artist to Achieve 1 Million Preorders," tallying the "Highest First-Week Sales By A Female Soloist" and the "Highest 24 Hour Count of Any K-Pop Music Video in 2023." Not to mention, the song exploded as the "Highest-Charting Hit In Canadian History By A Korean Solo Female." Stateside, it catapulted to #2 on the Billboard Global 200 and #1 on the Global Excl. U.S. Chart.

At the same time, her influence has burgeoned across fashion and culture. She has served as a global ambassador for Dior, Cartier, and Dyson in addition to being named the face of ALO Yoga in 2024. During the same year, she made waves as "the most-mentioned celebrity during New York Fashion Week." Plus, she stars in the K-Drama series Newtopia available now on Prime Video. Of course, she launched her career as part of global girl group, BLACKPINK, selling out stadiums, winning numerous awards, and captivating millions worldwide.

