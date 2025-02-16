Kayley Green Reveals 'This Little Love Of Mine'

(SMN) Kayley Green today releases a new track, "This Little Love of Mine". Produced by Ross Copperman, Green wrote the track with Jonathan Smith and Adam Craig. The upbeat song features Green's powerful vocals along with a bright, cheerful melody that embodies the feeling of being with the love of one's life.

Green shared the inspiration behind the track, stating, "When I wrote this song with Jonathan Smith and Adam Craig, we wanted to write a song that was fun and celebrates the feeling of being in love. I thought it was the perfect song to release this Valentine's Day. Hope y'all love it!"

The release of "This Little Love Of Mine" comes on the heels of Green's previous track, "Catching Up," which led to feedback that Green's "vocals are as stunning as her songwriting," (Country Swag).

Born and raised in Florence, South Carolina, Sony Music Nashville's Kayley Green had her heart set on a career in music from a young age. With iconic female vocalists like Martina McBride and Faith Hill filling up the soundtrack of her childhood, Green got her start singing in church. She continued singing in her teenage years, later cutting her teeth with a weekly gig at a local restaurant and bar while in high school. Eventually moving to Nashville to attend Belmont University, Green started playing regularly on Nashville's lower Broadway, further honing her craft as an entertainer.

Green's powerful vocals and charismatic stage presence during her sets on Broadway later caught the attention of superstar Keith Urban, who invited her to join him at his upcoming Bridgestone Arena show. Green took the stage to perform "We Were Us" with Urban and cover "Independence Day," with Sony Music Nashville's A&R team taking notice of her talent and eventually signing her to the label. Green began working with producer Ross Copperman shortly after, kicking off the new chapter of her musical journey with track "Live Fast Die Pretty." Known as a "rising country artist" who is "creating quite the buzz online" (Country Now), Green has amassed a loyal fanbase by taking followers behind the scenes of her life on TikTok and Instagram. Green still performs each week during a weekend headline slot at Dierks Bentley's Whiskey Row and is represented by WME for booking.

