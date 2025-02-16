Martin Garrix and Jex Unplug For New Version Of 'Told You So'

(Casablanca) Multiplatinum artist, superstar DJ, and elite producer Martin Garrix with rising electronic pop songstress Jex release an acoustic version of their chart-topping single "Told You So" out now via STMPD RCRDS/Eddie O Entertainment/Casablanca Records.

In tandem, the duo unveils an intimate video of the new version, featuring both Martin and Jex performing the song by lamplight. The new version of "Told You So" is released as the single continues to make waves, securing a second consecutive week at #1 on Dance Radio with no sight of slowing down.

The dynamic pairing on "Told You So" came about via TikTok, where Jex posted a video of her singing the song's vocal hook. This post caught the attention of Garrix, who then immediately reached out to produce the track.

Meanwhile, Jex linked up with Rival and Lost Sky on the recent favorite "Where You Are," which has already gathered 1 million streams and counting.

