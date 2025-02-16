McKenna Michels Shares Epic 'Monster' Video

(ABC) Austin, TX singer/songwriter McKenna Michels released her latest single today for "Monster," which is accompanied by a "Game of Thrones"-esque fantasy drama video directed by Nick Peterson (Dorothy, Evanescence).

In the video, Michels portrays herself as a female warrior to save the world and free her friends from mental illness, while battling her inner demons that are embodied in a dark Witch. Following the events portrayed in Michels' ENLIGHTENMENT visual album as well as her Survivor and Monster comic book series, the trio of McKenna, Miles and Hendrix embark on a harrowing journey. They seek to find the Witch, who was revealed previously to have significantly altered the course of our heroes' lives, whether by possessing loved ones or falling under her magical curse. Vengeance boils within them, but will it be enough to put an end to the Witch's tyranny?

A slow loping beat played by staccato guitar chords, kick drum and bass opens "Monster," in which Michels delivers her vocals in a matter-of-fact tone, telling a friend she can recognize the monster inside of them, because it's a reflection of the traits that used to rule her emotions. Written by Michels and produced by Jon Muq, the melody blends country and R&B, with a gospel-like bridge halfway through. Her lead vocals are subtle, an inner voice submerged in the wordless harmonies of the backing singers.

"'Monster' is a song about working through self-deprecating or negative traits of my own, and following a long period of growth, noticing those old traits of mine presenting in people around me," explains Michels. "It can be difficult to have a mirror reflected onto your past actions or behaviors that you didn't like or wanted to change. The song addresses the hypocrisy of being frustrated by seeing those characteristics in someone else, as well as offering my own awareness of said hypocrisy and understanding others probably felt similarly towards me in the past."

"Monster" is the follow-up to "I Don't know," which was released last September 20, 2024 via Arching Dog Productions with distribution by Burnside Digital Distribution/The Orchard. The catchy breakup song about loss and learning to love herself (and others) again

