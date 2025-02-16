.

Moe Bandy Shares His Take On 'Pure Love'

02-16-2025
(2911) Country music icon Moe Bandy releases the his newest single, "Pure Love." Written by Eddie Rabbitt, "Pure Love" became a #1 country hit for Ronnie Milsap back in 1974. The song premiered exclusively on Cowboys & Indians earlier today and is the lead single from Bandy's forthcoming album, "Songs I Missed." The collection of Bandy's renditions of timeless country classics will be released on May 2, 2025, via StarVista Music.

"I have had the opportunity to record some of the best songs ever written in country music. However, like everyone else, there are some I wish I could have gotten first," laughs Moe Bandy. "'Pure Love' is one of them. That will be on my new album, along with 'He Stopped Loving Her Today' and 'Heartaches By The Number' - all groundbreaking songs that have stood the test of time. I am happy to have finally gotten the chance to record them, and I hope you enjoy them as much as I have through the years."

One of America's all-time leading classic country music artists, Moe Bandy's long string of hits includes "Bandy The Rodeo Clown," "Hank Williams, You Wrote My Life," "Till I'm Too Old To Die Young," "Americana," "It's A Cheatin' Situation," "Just Good Ol' Boys," "Barstool Mountain," "I Cheated Me Right Out of You," "I Just Started Hatin' Cheatin' Songs Today," "Rodeo Romeo," "You Haven't Heard the Last of Me," "Holding The Bag" and dozens of other chart-toppers. Whether writing, recording new songs or traveling the world performing, Moe keeps one of the busiest schedules in show business. He has amassed 10 # 1 hits, 40 Top Ten hits, 5 Gold Albums, won the ACM Song of The Year, the ACM Most Promising Male Vocalist of the Year award, the American Video of the Year, and both the ACM and CMA Duet of the Year award.

Fans can catch up with Moe on tour in the coming weeks:
MAR 06 - Grand Ole Opry / Nashville, Tenn.
MAR 07 - The Liberty Showcase Theater / Liberty, N.C.
MAR 08 - Old Dominion Barn Dance / Hopewell, Va. (with Joe Stampley)
MAR 09 - Tuck's Bar / Minor Hill, Tenn.
MAR 13 - Main Street Crossing / Tomball, Texas
MAR 14 - Granbury Live / Granbury, Texas
MAR 15 - Brady Civic Center / Brady, Texas
MAR 22 - Jackson Street Jams / Burnet, Texas
APR 12 - Texas Pride / Adkins, Texas
MAY 03 - Downtown San Saba / San Saba, Texas
JUN 06 - The Pines Theater / Lufkin, Texas
JUN 07 - 11th Street Cowboy Bar / Bandera, Texas

