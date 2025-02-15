Moon Fever Share 'Taking Cover' Lyric Video

(PFA) As the band celebrates the release of their debut album, Seattle rockers Moon Fever are releasing a lyric video for "Taking Cover." The band comprised of Triston Bracht [vocals], Mitch Micoley [guitar], Dave Orton [bass], and Troy Wageman [drums] have created a visual component for nearly every track on the album that is now available worldwide via Astro Recordings.
Moon Fever has made a name for themselves with their high-energy rock sound as evidenced on their debut. From the driving opening riffs of "Getting Loud" to the distorted droning outro of "TV Skin," the band delivers their unique sound of heavy rock.
Tracks like "Nothing Left To Lose," "Forever Sleep" and "Make It Look Easy" have been centerpieces for the band's developing audience with each released track garnering the band a new wave of fans.
The title track hit top 25 at Active Rock last fall, and previous single "Getting Loud" hit Top 30 on the chart. The 11-track album - produced by Jim Kaufman (Helmet, Everclear, Atlas Genius) - is now available digitally
Moon Fever Reveal 'Scars' As They Announce Debut album
Drowning Pool, A Killer's Confession and Moon Fever Launching Summer Tour
Moon Fever Announce Summer Dates With Drowning Pool, and A Killer's Confession
Tom Petty's Full Moon Fever Anniversary Celebrated By In The Studio
Guns N' Roses Fuel Finale Of Cobra Kai- Watch Ozzy Osbourne and Billy Morrison's 'Gods Of Rock N Roll' Video- more
Ozzy Osbourne and Billy Morrison Deliver 'Gods Of Rock N Roll'- Don Felder Recovering After On Stage Collapse- Brian Setzer Unable To Play Guitar- more
Dierks Bentley Delivers 'She Hates Me' Video For Valentine's Day- Jason Isbell Streams 'Foxes In The Snow'- Russell Dickerson- more
Caught In The Act: Lynch Mob Live 2025
That Sound: Lindsey Buckingham On Fleetwood Mac's 'Rhiannon'
Iggy Pop - Live at Montreux Jazz Festival 2023
Journey, Santana Among Stars Coming to SoCal's Yaamava' Resort & Casino at San Manuel
Guns N' Roses Fuel Finale Of Cobra Kai
Watch Ozzy Osbourne and Billy Morrison's 'Gods Of Rock N Roll' Video
Video: New York Dolls' David Johansen Thanks Fans for Cancer Fight Support
OK Go Announce 'And the Adjacent Possible' Album With Two New Tracks
Peter Murphy Streams New Song 'Swoon'
The Lumineers Rock The Tonight Show
Moon Fever Share 'Taking Cover' Lyric Video
Singled Out: Edgar Breau's Cornpone The King Of Jive