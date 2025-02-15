Moon Fever Share 'Taking Cover' Lyric Video

(PFA) As the band celebrates the release of their debut album, Seattle rockers Moon Fever are releasing a lyric video for "Taking Cover." The band comprised of Triston Bracht [vocals], Mitch Micoley [guitar], Dave Orton [bass], and Troy Wageman [drums] have created a visual component for nearly every track on the album that is now available worldwide via Astro Recordings.

Moon Fever has made a name for themselves with their high-energy rock sound as evidenced on their debut. From the driving opening riffs of "Getting Loud" to the distorted droning outro of "TV Skin," the band delivers their unique sound of heavy rock.

Tracks like "Nothing Left To Lose," "Forever Sleep" and "Make It Look Easy" have been centerpieces for the band's developing audience with each released track garnering the band a new wave of fans.

The title track hit top 25 at Active Rock last fall, and previous single "Getting Loud" hit Top 30 on the chart. The 11-track album - produced by Jim Kaufman (Helmet, Everclear, Atlas Genius) - is now available digitally

Related Stories

Moon Fever Reveal 'Scars' As They Announce Debut album

Drowning Pool, A Killer's Confession and Moon Fever Launching Summer Tour

Moon Fever Announce Summer Dates With Drowning Pool, and A Killer's Confession

Tom Petty's Full Moon Fever Anniversary Celebrated By In The Studio

News > Moon Fever