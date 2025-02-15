OK Go Announce 'And the Adjacent Possible' Album With Two New Tracks

(2b) OK Go have announced their long awaited fifth studio album And the Adjacent Possible will arrive on April 11. Along with the announcement, the band has unveiled two new tracks off the album, and - in a first for the band - released animated lyric videos by celebrated designers: "A Good, Good Day at Last," which features guest vocals from Ben Harper, Shalyah Fearing, and BEGINNERS, with a TRÜF Creative's surreal animation video. The song track is "Going Home" that has be released along with Karan Singh's meditative lyric video.

"I couldn't be more happy with these songs," shares OK Go frontman, Damian Kulash. "It feels almost like a summary of the many phases we've gone through - the bands we've been. As a whole, it's a live-r, more band-sounding record than our last, but the overall feeling is that it's just us, comfortable in our skin at this point. I guess that comes from feeling like, 'we don't have to plant a flag-our flag is planted.'"

OK Go's last record, Hungry Ghosts, saw the band tour for over five years around the world and release five of their eye-popping, mind-bending videos. Because of outside projects (Kulash co-directed his first feature film The Beanie Bubble for Apple TV+), life changes (kids!), a global pandemic, and even a TED Talk, And the Adjacent Possible will arrive as OK Go's first studio album in over a decade. Reflecting on nearly 30 years of collaboration, while continuing to look forward, the band has emerged with its most diverse and accomplished collection of songs to date.

OK Go set the stage for And the Adjacent Possible last month with the release of the album's lead single "A Stone Only Rolls Downhill" alongside a stunning official music video. Adding to the band's vast catalog of ground-breaking music videos - they've danced on treadmills and with dogs; in time-lapse and slow motion; in zero-gravity, Rube Goldberg machines, and Super Bowl commercials - the clip for "A Stone Only Rolls Downhill" features 64 videos on 64 phones laid out as a moving mosaic. The band did more than a thousand takes over the course of eight days, and the final video crams over two hours and twenty minutes of single-take clips into one frame.

Related Stories

Watch OK Go's 'A Stone Only Rolls Downhill' Video

Jelly Roll's 'I Am Not Okay' Goes Platinum

Jenna Paulette Goes 'Outside' With New Single

Singled Out: Julian Talamantez Brolaski's Goin To Nashville

News > OK Go