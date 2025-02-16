Saint Motel Deliver 'Symphony in the Sky'

(Atlantic) Saint Motel release their highly anticipated new full-length record, Symphony in the Sky. Throughout the album's expansive twelve tracks, Symphony in the Sky shows off Saint Motel's growing sonic versatility, while maintaining their signature blend of orchestral- and indie-pop.

Also out today is album focus track "Get It At Home," a funky delight with rubberized bass and fluorescent keys. Though it sounds like an escapade to the club, it's actually an escape from it, an homage to domesticity, to settling in for a night of marital bliss with curtains closed and phones off.

The band gave fans an early taste of what to expect from Symphony in the Sky with "Steady Hand," a bold, anthemic track that saw Saint Motel further embracing a new sonic era, following on the heels of "Stay Golden."

The band's expansive North American tour is selling quickly and will kick off next month in Houston, where they'll bring the album's songs to life with their revered live performances.

More on Symphony in the Sky.... Saint Motel has never made a record quite like Symphony in the Sky, a 12-track strut through orchestral pop that doesn't forsake the instant tunefulness that first launched the band to attention but imbues it with newfound subtlety and maturity. Symphony in the Sky is, simply put, an inspired record. The idea of mono no aware became a thread through their lives; of course new songs began spilling out. These masterful and sometimes massive pop songs are testaments to reaching adulthood and being thrilled to see what happens there.

This time around the band worked with Bekon-the Grammy winning producer and songwriter who was a key figure on Kendrick Lamar's DAMN., plus records by Dr. Dre, Hozier, and Jessie Murph. Although not an obvious choice, Bekon is a classically trained violinist, and he brought in a handpicked team of jazz aficionados who dazzle with trumpet, guitar, percussion, or whatever else they want. They used the studio to jam, to play these songs in real time with Saint Motel and see what new shapes they might take. Bekon encouraged lead singer AJ to try new vocal styles, to climb into characters he would suggest and see how the song felt there. AJ never would have given himself permission to do that; he was energized by all this new room and encouragement.

The result is a stunning and shimmering album which is available worldwide now via Atlantic.

SAINT MOTEL 2025 NORTH AMERICAN TOUR DATES

March 7 - Houston, TX - House of Blues ^

March 8 - Austin, TX - Stubb's Waller Creek Amphitheater ^

March 9 - Dallas, TX - House of Blues ^

March 11 - Phoenix, AZ - The Van Buren *

March 12 - Del Mar, CA - The Sound *

March 14 - Los Angeles, CA - The Wiltern *

March 15 - San Francisco, CA - The Fillmore *

March 16 - San Francisco, CA - The Fillmore (NEW SHOW) *

March 18 - Santa Cruz, CA - The Catalyst #

March 19 - Bend, OR - Midtown Ballroom #

March 21 - Portland, OR - Roseland Theater #

March 22 - Seattle, WA - Neptune Theatre !

March 25 - Boise, ID - Knitting Factory Concert House #

March 26 - Bozeman, MT - The ELM #

March 28 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Depot #

March 29 - Denver, CO - The Mission Ballroom #

April 25 - Atlanta, GA - The Eastern +

April 26 - Wilmington, NC - Greenfield Lake Amphitheater +

April 27 - Asheville, NC - Orange Peel +

April 29 - Washington, DC - 9:30 Club +

April 30 - Washington, DC - 9:30 Club (NEW SHOW) +

May 2 - Philadelphia, PA - The Fillmore +

May 3 - Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Paramount +

May 4 - Boston, MA - Citizens House of Blues +

May 6 - Montreal, QC - Beanfield Theatre +

May 7 - Toronto, ON - The Concert Hall +

May 9 - Cleveland, OH - House of Blues (NEW SHOW) %

May 10 - Chicago, IL - Riviera Theatre %

May 11 - Madison, WI - The Sylvee %

May 13 - St. Paul, MN - Palace Theatre %

May 14 - St. Louis, MO - The Hawthorn %

May 15 - Indianapolis, IN - Old National Centre - Egyptian Room %

^ support from Angel White

* Support from Great Good Fine OK

# Support from Oliver Hazard

! Support from The Divorce

+ Support from Stolen Gin

% Support From Brigitte Calls Me Baby

