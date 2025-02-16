Stream Kodak Black's 'Single Again' And 'Cluck'

(Capitol) After closing 2024 with his featured-stacked Gift for the Streets mixtape, Kodak Black is on his own with "Single Again," a heartbreak-themed track that dropped on Valentine's Day. The moving surprise single is part of a 2-song pack that includes the trippier companion piece, "Cluck."

With "Single Again," Kodak looks back on a relationship that didn't pan out and lands on an anthem for those riding solo today: "F--- it I'm single again, I'm back in the skreets / That relationship s--- just ain't the life for me." But this isn't a celebratory moment for the multi-platinum rapper. Over heavy keys and a ghostly R&B sample, he sounds regretful as he blues-croons, "I don't remember the last time everything was peaceful between us / Everybody see the best in me, so why the f--- you just see a cheater?" "Cluck" is the other side of that revelation, finding Kodak caught in a wild swirl of emotions and observations.

The Pompano Beach star has been giving his all to his legions of devoted fans lately, dropping three full-length projects in less than two months at the end of the year. On Christmas Day, Kodak released Gift for the Streets, a star-studded affair featuring Lil Yachty, Veeze, Rob49, Taylor So Made, No Limit Records OG C-Murder, and more, not to mention a partial Hot Boys reunion with Juvenile and BG.

But Kodak season kicked off in November with a pair of mixtapes: the haunted and inward-looking Dieuson Octave, titled after the artist's actual birth name (see videos for "Catch Fire" and "Versatile 4"), and Trill Bill, which for the most part captured the multifaceted man from a different angle - the "fly, fresh, and foolish" side, to quote Kodak. That one came with singles "News Matt" and "Cyber Truck."

Before all that, Kodak was focused on his record label Vulture Love's first official project, Vulture Love Presents: The Last Zombies on Earth, which dropped last summer featuring contributions from VVSNCE, Lil Crix, G6reddot, GorditoFlo, Big Fredo, Jay Dirty, Taji Akeil, and more.

