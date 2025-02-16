.

Stream Vincent Mason's New Heartbreak Anthem 'Wish You Well'

02-16-2025
(IC) Rising country music star Vincent Mason has delivered a new heartbreak anthem "Wish You Well," available everywhere you stream and download music now. The song captures the essence of wishing someone happiness and peace even after the relationship has ended, highlighting the delicate balance between love and heartache.

Written by Geoff Warburton, Jessie Jo Dillon, Blake Pendergrass, and Chris LaCorte, "Wish You Well" is a poignant track that taps into the raw emotions of longing, love, and letting go. "This might be the most feel-good heartbreak drinking song that I know," Mason shares.

Following Mason's most recent release, "Waitin' On You To Wear Off," this new drop further proves that "he's not just a star on the rise; he's a force to be reckoned with" (All Country News). His breakout single "Hell is a Dance Floor" racked up over 75 million streams, followed by other releases including "Heart Like This," "Train of Thought," "Speak of the Devil," and his debut EP Can't Just Be Me.

As he continues to release more music, he will be spending the upcoming months on his first-ever headline tour, the "Hell Is A Dance Floor Tour" which sold out during presales. Due to the overwhelming demand, Mason has recently announced a second leg of the tour to accommodate even more fans. Expanding his touring schedule, Mason will also join Riley Green, Luke Bryan, Megan Moroney, and Parker McCollum as an opening act for select dates in 2025, along with performances at festivals nationwide.

HELL IS A DANCE FLOOR TOUR DATES:
2/7 - Athens, GA (SOLD OUT)
2/8 - Columbia, SC (SOLD OUT)
2/14- Mobile, AL (SOLD OUT)
2/15 - Oxford, MS (SOLD OUT)
2/16 - Chicago, IL (SOLD OUT)
2/28 - Columbus, OH (SOLD OUT)
4/10 - Dallas, TX (SOLD OUT)
4/11- Houston, TX (SOLD OUT)

NEW ADDED DATES:
2/26 - Chicago, IL
4/16 - Minneapolis, MN
4/17 - West Peoria, IL
4/18 - Grand Rapids, MI
4/19 - Indianapolis, IN
5/2 - Fayetteville, AR
5/8 - Chattanooga, TN
5/9 - Charlotte, NC
5/10 - Lexington, KY
5/15 - Isle of Palms, SC
5/16 - Anderson, SC

Stream Vincent Mason's New Heartbreak Anthem 'Wish You Well'

