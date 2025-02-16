Sturgill Simpson Plots Who The F Is Johnny Blue Skies? Tour

(AEG) Sturgill Simpson aka "Johnny Blue Skies" has announced the "Who The F**k Is Johnny Blue Skies? 2025 Tour" this spring. The new tour follows a wildly successful 2024 run that saw him play 35 shows in 28 cities to over 200,000 fans in support of his most recent album - the universally acclaimed Passage du Desir. This tour will see Johnny Blue Skies playing 23 shows across the U.S., starting April 5 at Choctaw Casino Grand Theater in Durant, and wrapping up May 24 at Merriweather Post Pavilion in Columbia, Maryland.

The 2025 U.S. dates follow an extensive run of sold out shows across Europe and UK beginning February 23 through March 22, with stops including Belfast, Dublin, London, Hamburg, Copenhagen, Stockholm, Oslo, Berlin, Brussels, and Paris.

Fans who purchase tickets on Ticketmaster and can't attend will have the option to resell their tickets at the original price paid using Face Value Exchange. Ticketmaster will use tickets that are mobile-only and restricted from transfer (except in NY, VA, IL and CO, per state regulations). A valid bank account or debit card issued within the country of the event is required to sell on the Face Value Exchange.

Like Simpson's 2024 "Why Not? Tour," the official audio from the "Who The F**k Is Johnny Blue Skies? 2025 Tour" will be available on nugs.net for streaming or purchase in hi-res formats. Fans can enjoy their show, and more exclusive concert recordings at nugs.net/johnnyblueskies.

Since his debut, Simpson has released five full-length studio albums-2013's High Top Mountain, 2014's Metamodern Sounds in Country Music, 2016's A Sailor's Guide to Earth, 2019's Sound & Fury and 2021's The Ballad of Dood and Juanita-along with the 2020 projects, Cuttin' Grass Vol. 1 and Vol. 2. Throughout his singular career, Simpson has relentlessly pushed against expectations, earning widespread acclaim and countless accolades including a GRAMMY Award in 2017 for Best Country Album and six GRAMMY nominations across four genres: country, rock, bluegrass and americana.

In addition to his work as a musician, Simpson has acted in film and television, including roles in The Dead Don't Die, Queen & Slim, Killers of the Flower Moon and The Righteous Gemstones.

WHO THE F**K IS JOHNNY BLUE SKIES? 2025 TOUR

Apr 5 Sat - Durant, OK - Choctaw Casino - Grand Theater (already on sale)

Apr 6 Sun - Georgetown, TX - Two Step Inn *

Apr 8 Tue - Orange Beach, AL - The Wharf at Orange Beach

Apr 10 Thu - Birmingham, AL - Legacy Arena at BJCC

Apr 11 Fri - Southaven, MS - Landers Center

Apr 14 Mon - Denver, CO - Mission Ballroom

Apr 15 Tue - Denver, CO - Mission Ballroom

Apr 17 Thu - Bozeman, MT - Brick Breeden Fieldhouse

Apr 19 Sat - Spokane, WA - Spokane Arena

Apr 24 Thu - Berkeley, CA - Greek Theatre at UC Berkeley

Apr 26 Sat - Indio, CA - Stagecoach *

Apr 27 Sun - Las Vegas, NV - The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas

Apr 29 Tue - Mesa, AZ - Mesa Amphitheatre

May 2 Fri - Tulsa, OK - BOK Center

May 3 Sat - Independence, MO - Cable Dahmer Arena

May 6 Tue - Minneapolis, MN - The Armory

May 9 Fri - Rosemont, IL - Allstate Arena

May 10 Sat - Rochester Hills, MI - Meadow Brook Amphitheatre

May 13 Tue - Charlotte, NC - Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre

May 16 Fri - Knoxville, TN - Knoxville Civic Coliseum

May 17 Sat - Alpharetta, GA - Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

May 20 Tue - Asheville, NC - ExploreAsheville.com Arena

May 21 Wed - Asheville, NC - ExploreAsheville.com Arena

May 23 Fri - Charleston, SC - Credit One Stadium

May 24 Sat - Columbia, MD - Merriweather Post Pavilion

July 19 Sat - Redmond, OR - FairWell Festival*

Sep 13 Sat - Louisville, KY - Bourbon & Beyond*

*FESTIVAL DATE

