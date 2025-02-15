The Lumineers Rock The Tonight Show

(BHM) The Lumineers officially heralded the Valentine's Day release of Automatic, with a special late-night network TV performance on NBC's The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

The band performed their top ten single, "Same Old Song," the first single from the album, which is proving to be the fastest-rising single of the band's career.

It's currently #4 at AAA and #6 at Alternative radio in the States, while achieving #4 at Alternative and #14 at Active Rock in Canada, cementing The Lumineers' continued impact on the modern music landscape.

Last week also saw The Lumineers announcing the eagerly awaited North American leg of their epic Automatic 2025 world tour. Headline dates begin July 3 and include stadiums, arenas, and amphitheaters across the US and Canada through mid-October. Highlights include shows at such vaunted venues as New York City's Citi Field (July 11), Boston, MA's Fenway Park (July 18), Denver, CO's Mile High Stadium (August 2), Los Angeles, CA's Kia Forum (August 9), Seattle, WA's T-Mobile Park (August 16), Chicago, IL's Soldier Field (August 30), Washington, DC's Nationals Park (September 6), Detroit, MI's Comerica Park (September 13), Philadelphia, PA's Citizens Bank Park (September 19).

