Tiva Fox Shares New Track 'Ion Need Em'

(TFG) Emerging hip-hop artist Tiva Fox shares her new single "Ion Need Em." A trailblazer in her own right at the forefront of new-age pretty girl rap, Tiva puts her striking personality on full display over a hard-hitting instrumental with booming 808s.
On the track, Tiva makes it clear that she doesn't need a man to survive. In fact, she's everything a man will desire and need. She truly marches to the beat of her own drum, which provides listeners a path forward to building genuine confidence. This is vividly captured as she raps about feeling untouchable and refusing to accept anything or anyone that is below her standards.
"Ion Need Em" is Tiva's first single of 2025. It captures the essence of empowerment and unapologetic individuality, with a playful yet commanding tone that makes the song the quintessential baddie anthem. Filled with slick rhymes and unforgettable one-liners, "Ion Need Em" is relatable to girlies that think highly of themselves and deserve the praise.
With more new music on the horizon, Tiva is more focused than ever. She's determined to show her fans around the world that giving up is never an option, nor is settling for less.
Post Malone Fronts Nirvana Reunion At SNL 50 Concert- blink-182 & Alkaline Trio Rock Hollywood Palladium for LA Fire Relief- more
Guns N' Roses Fuel Finale Of Cobra Kai- Watch Ozzy Osbourne and Billy Morrison's 'Gods Of Rock N Roll' Video- more
Sturgill Simpson Plots Who The F Is Johnny Blue Skies? Tour- Dierks Bentley Delivers 'She Hates Me' Video For Valentine's Day- Jason Isbell- more
Caught In The Act: Lynch Mob Live 2025
That Sound: Lindsey Buckingham On Fleetwood Mac's 'Rhiannon'
Iggy Pop - Live at Montreux Jazz Festival 2023
Journey, Santana Among Stars Coming to SoCal's Yaamava' Resort & Casino at San Manuel
Post Malone Fronts Nirvana Reunion At SNL 50 Concert
blink-182 & Alkaline Trio Rock Hollywood Palladium for LA Fire Relief
Mark Kendall Takes Great White, Remembers Jack Russell and More
Watch Ben Kweller's 'Dollar Store (Feat. Waxahatchee)' Video
The Dead Daisies Reveal 'Love That'll Never Be' Video
The Lucid Announce Live Debut With 'Risk Machine' Video Release
The Wrecks Plot The INSIDE : OUTSIDE Tour
Neil Giraldo Talks Pat Benatar, Jesse's Girl And More