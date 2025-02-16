.

Tiva Fox Shares New Track 'Ion Need Em'

(TFG) Emerging hip-hop artist Tiva Fox shares her new single "Ion Need Em." A trailblazer in her own right at the forefront of new-age pretty girl rap, Tiva puts her striking personality on full display over a hard-hitting instrumental with booming 808s.

On the track, Tiva makes it clear that she doesn't need a man to survive. In fact, she's everything a man will desire and need. She truly marches to the beat of her own drum, which provides listeners a path forward to building genuine confidence. This is vividly captured as she raps about feeling untouchable and refusing to accept anything or anyone that is below her standards.

"Ion Need Em" is Tiva's first single of 2025. It captures the essence of empowerment and unapologetic individuality, with a playful yet commanding tone that makes the song the quintessential baddie anthem. Filled with slick rhymes and unforgettable one-liners, "Ion Need Em" is relatable to girlies that think highly of themselves and deserve the praise.

With more new music on the horizon, Tiva is more focused than ever. She's determined to show her fans around the world that giving up is never an option, nor is settling for less.

